Parenting is not a one size fits all situation as different folks practice different styles according to their dynamics.

On South African lady amazed Mzansi with her revolutionary thinking and how she applied it in her real life.

When one thinks of African parents, some of the first things that come to mind are belts, slippers, wooden spoons and maybe a broomstick. These are all weapons used to punish “rebellious” children.

One South African lady, Nomazizi Baduza, proved just how revolutionised she was when she shared her parenting style. Baduza is a well-known TikTokker who tackles controversial topics around family and relationships.

In a recent TikTok video, the revolutionary thinker shared her gentle parenting and how she was able to raise their children to lead their own lives. Baduza learned to stay out of the little ones’ business but most of all she shared her life experiences to create a safe space for her children to share theirs with her.

The vulnerability created trust and the willingness for her kids to go to her for relationship advice and other conversations that society would frown upon:

“I told myself that I would learn about my children and allow them to teach me the kind of adults they want to be. We are constantly learning as adults and social media is very helpful as we see other parents tackle certain issues. You want your home to be a safe space for your kids, they don’t have any other home, it starts with us.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to revolutionary lady’s parenting style

Social media users praised one woman’s parenting style in a now-viral TikTok video:

@loyiso.mdila explained:

“Just like my mom. It also really helped me listen when she said no because I knew she was not jealous of me, there must be a reason for her to say no even if I did not understand it yet. She is truly my safest place.”

@vezi_s commented:

“And that's why you're a cool mom because uCootel.”

@Lilly wrote:

“How do you draw the line though? I feel like my biggest fear is the relationship becoming more of a friendship than a parent and child relationship.”

@azee green commented:

“My mom was exactly like this.”

@Ivy FBO expressed her concerns:

“Eish, sisi my kids are teenagers. I am struggling I am very strict. I want them to do everything my way and they aren’t comfortable when I’m around. I don’t only what to do because I want to create a safe space for them when I am around.”

@Yolanda Mbombie Vusa resonated with the woman’s parenting style:

“True, mommy. I'm like that to my kids and I know almost everything about them because I created that space. Tell me about being silently shocked.”

@uBuhlee commented:

“You sound like my mom and I love this so much. She used to be so strict up until I finished matric. She’s trying so hard to be a safe space for my sister and me. We appreciate you guys so much.”

@HRH_Didi wrote:

“I will remember this and apply it. I think my mom did the same thing, she would ask at times, and at times she would keep quiet but guide here and there.”

@user7249544806430 said:

“I love your relationship guys.”

