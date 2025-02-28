South Africans were happy with a chap who sat down his children to prepare them for a life he would not be a part of

The father of two discussed his will and his wishes for his funeral which did not include some traditional procedures

The chap shared footage of his conversation in a now-viral TikTok video that has generated over half a million views

Death is not an easy subject especially when one has to face the reality of planning a funeral for a loved one.

A dad had a difficult conversation with his kids and shared his funeral wishlist. Image: @oyamavanto

Source: TikTok

The natural event never fails to break hearts no matter how frequently it happens around us.

SA emotional after dad discusses will with his children

Death is one of the things that are inescapable as every life comes to an end. Cultures and religions around the world have different beliefs and traditions that dictate how a lifeless body is to be dealt with.

The thought of no longer having access to your late loved one is what caused debilitating pain. In most cultures, a dignified sendoff is a sign of great respect for the departed spirit.

One dad sat his two children down to review his will and shared his funeral wishes. The gent shared footage of their conversation, filtered by emotional music in the background.

The father gave Mzansi an idea of what was discussed by captioning his now-viral clip:

“Discussing my will with my kids. No casket. No funeral. They know what to do.”

South Africans loved how realistic and candid the dad was about the sensitive subject.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to one dad’s funeral wishes from his children

Social media users were fond of the dad’s doings and shared their thoughts in the comments:

A father spoke about death with his kids. Image: @oyamavanto

Source: TikTok

@A Force 🌈 suggested:

“They should also wait 24 hours before telling people you have passed so that they have time to process and get your affairs in order without anyone trying to take advantage of them.”

@Dutchessemmy ❤️ confessed:

“I am too childish for such conversation I’d be crying from start to end.”

@maMhayise sighed:

“And then there’s us with parents who think talking about death means you inviting death.”

@Fumani Baloyi advised:

“Voice recordings and videos are the way to go now.”

@Mellissa Honeybee explained:

“As a single parent. I have prepared my son, he knows what should be done, he knows where the documents, and pins are for my cards, he is my immediate family.”

@ZeeMnisi2018 commented:

“I don't need a casket, too. I told my husband to wrap me with just a white sheet and bury me. I don't want a huge funeral, just him and my kids are enough.”

@Barbara Tee Matebesi pointed out:

“We should normalize such conversations.”

@internetExplorer shared:

“My dad even wrote his own eulogy. He specified who would speak about which topic. It's the most precious gift he left us. The last handwritten piece from him to us.”

@Uncle Lefenzo said:

“I found my people. Funerals are overrated and just a waste of money. I also don't want a funeral, they should donate my organs and cremate my body. They can have a memorial service if they wish to.”

Lulabele wrote:

“This is the best thing a parent can do. Now inform your family members that in your passing, your house belongs to your kids and wife.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A woman on TikTok instructed her family on what to do at her funeral and Mzansi agreed with her in a viral video

A lady had South Africans emotional after sharing how she unintentionally recorded her mother's death

A widow explained the pain of losing her husband after two months of marriage in a now-viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News