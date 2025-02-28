A woman tried to help South African ladies spot fake friends faster by filming a video explaining

The girls were put off by the creator’s commentary and crucified her below her now-viral post

Some social media users understood the purpose of the message but the lesson went over some people’s heads

There’s one consistent thing that happens towards the end of every year besides New Year’s resolutions that fall through in the first week of January.

A Mzansi lady shared her tip to spot fake friends. Image: @asandamali

Source: TikTok

People do a religious clean-up of “fake friends” who no longer serve them and eliminate them from their lives.

Mzansi crucifies lady sharing how to spot fake friends

The “fake friends” chat is a very popular one amongst women, especially those who’ve found success through social media. We’ve seen many relationships crumble between influencers.

Their sisterhoods go from being dreamy and whimsical to bloody and horrifying after they air out their dirty laundry to the public in a battle to tarnish each other’s image. Lunch dates are Instagram likes were what kept the friendships glued but other than that, it’s a matter of who can endure the other the most.

One hun on TikTok, Asanda M, tried to school the girls on how to spot a fake friend. She said:

“The people you go out to restaurants or beautiful aesthetic trips with but can’t call them when you need R20 are not your friends.”

Asanda was crucified for her views and trended on TikTok with 17.6K views in a couple of hours.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of how to spot a fake friend

Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of 110 comments:

A hun was crucified for calling out fake friendships. Image: @asandamali

Source: TikTok

@NRP roared at the lady for her commentary:

“The entitlement to other people's money! They are not your friends, vele!”

@Lee explained her point of view on the matter:

“Those aesthetical trips were planned and saved up for. I can’t break my budget just to prove I'm a good friend.”

@lovenest31 was puzzled by the woman’s video:

“Why ask people for money in the first place?”

@Katli realised that a lot of the people in the comments did not quite understand the message:

“It seems like everything she said went over people's heads.”

@Thabio1 was boggled by the message and asked:

“Maybe I don’t get what you meant. So they should borrow you R20 when you need it?”

@Sino Kobo did not agree with the woman’s views and explained:

“I’d rather not be your friend. I’ve stopped borrowing my friend's money because they never pay me back or they drag their feet when they have to and that causes fights. No thanks, they must borrow money from their men.”

@Nandy 🇿🇦 concluded:

“You are jealous.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Mzansi women start prioritising friendship after lady spends birthday alone in Cape Town struggling to make friends

Strangers threw a new graduate a congratulatory shower after spending her big day alone and away from home

Woman shares how she struggled making friends in the mother city, ladies suggest group chat to hang out soon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News