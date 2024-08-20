A woman shared a video of spending her birthday alone in Cape Town, highlighting the struggles of making friends in the city

The video resonated with many South Africans, who flooded the comments with similar experiences of loneliness and isolation

The overwhelming response underscores the difficulty of forming connections in Cape Town and the importance of community

A woman's video about spending her birthday alone in Cape Town due to difficulty making friends resonated with many who have faced similar challenges in the city. Images: @low_key_star.

A heartfelt video by a woman sharing her experience of spending her birthday alone in Cape Town has struck a chord with many South Africans, especially those who have struggled to make friends in the city.

The video, posted by TikTok user @low_key_star, captures the loneliness accompanying relocation and the difficulty of forming new connections in unfamiliar environments.

A sad birthday in Cape Town

In the video, she said, "Me spending my birthday alone because life didn’t end when I couldn't make friends in Cape Town:"

The caption, "Missing home a little bit more today 🫤🤍" revealed the emotional toll of being away from her loved ones on her special day and moving to a new province or city.

@low_key_star raw honesty resonated with many as viewers flooded the comments with their experiences of loneliness and isolation in the city.

Mzansi showing up for her

The comment section became a supportive space where users opened up about their struggles to make friends in Cape Town.

The overwhelming response to the video highlights the difficulty many face in forming connections in Cape Town and underscores the importance of community and shared experiences.

@Saneli, a lifestyle and skincare enthusiast, expressed:

"I feel like we are all looking for friends in this city, but funny enough, we don’t make friends. We should start a club at this point."

Another user, @Amber_habana, reached out in a heartfelt gesture, asking:

"Where in Cape Town are you? 😭 Let’s be friends."

This sentiment was echoed by many who have found it challenging to establish meaningful connections in the city and called for group chats to be established for friends who travel.

@Maadeira’s collection, who has lived in Cape Town for two years without making friends, shared her frustration:

"It’s tough making friends in CT. Two years in the city but no friends 😔"

Malaikatheangel echoed @Maadeira's sentiments:

"Girl, same. 😭 I've been in Cape Town for like four months now, but still no friends in sight 💔"

Even locals like Jonadene, who has lived in Cape Town all her life, admitted to struggling with forming friendships, saying:

"I live in Cape Town all my life and still don’t have friends 🤣"

@Ms Brown. 👸🏼, another commenter, highlighted the unique challenges of forming friendships, especially with men:

"It's tough making friends here. I've been without any for two and a half years. They developed feelings for me even when I found a male best friend. It's frustrating 🚮

