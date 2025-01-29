A South African lady shared a list of things she’d like done if she happened to die prematurely

Her social media friends were fond of her wishes and sided with the points and intrusive she made for her loved ones

The lady’s post received over 5K likes, 428 comments, 233 saves and 100 reshares that contributed to the 147K views

Only a small number of people get to plan their funeral, like the former Queen of England who had a rehearsal for hers multiple times.

A lady planned a bit of her funeral and shared her requests. Image: @nunuza_cwecwe

Source: TikTok

An ordinary South African lady also had a few pointers for when she kicked the bucket and hoped that her loved ones would respect her wishes.

Lady instructs family what to do if she dies young

A new TikTok trend made people aware of just how important a funeral policy is if they wished for a dignified send-off when they eventually depart. One South African woman, Nunuza Cwecwe, brought everyone back to reality when she drew up a list of things she wished for when she prematurely dies.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cwecwe made it clear that if there’s no ring on her finger, nobody is allowed to claim her. She specifically asked for no after tears where people would pop bottles after crying over her deceased body lying in a casket.

The woman requested that she be buried in her regular clothes and not in church regalia. Cwecwe made things easy for her loved ones and ordered them not to make any speeches or write up an obituary.

See the viral TikTok post below:

One lady's death wishlist had SA talking. Image: @nunuza_cwecwe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi sides with lady’s plans for funeral after passing on

A lady raised eyebrows after sharing her funeral requests. Image: @nunuza_cwecwe

Source: TikTok

Social media users understood where the lady was coming from and shared their thoughts:

@SandiSandi98_ highlighted:

“Unfortunately funerals are not for the dead but people who remain behind.”

@Ntando 🦋 explained:

“My dad made a whole folder about how he should be buried one day and it’s so important to let people depart how they wanted to go.”

@Ofentse❤️ felt seen:

“Heavy on no after tears. I will never understand the concept of after tears.”

@Nokuthula_K.Mahlangu wrote:

“Harsh but I agree.”

@Keamogetswe Mbele commented:

“I hope you are okay sisi, I know we don't know each other, but if you need someone to pray with you please inbox me.”

@Zingi said:

“I get you, sis. No visitors during funeral preparations!”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A lady had South Africans emotional after sharing how she unintentionally recorded her mother's death

A widow explained the pain of losing her husband after two months of marriage in a now-viral TikTok video

South Africans were amazed after a young lady shared her story of sleeping with a black mamba snake

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News