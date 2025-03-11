A young South African lady was startled by an intruder in her yard in the early hours of the morning

She filmed the old village woman and tried her best to uncover her identity as she recorded her every move

Social media suggested the intruder might be experiencing dementia while some believed it was a witch

A lot of African folklore has influenced the way a lot of people think especially when it comes to dark magic.

On the South African side of TikTok, a lot of creators explore the topic of African spirituality and witchcraft.

Lady films old village granny walking around her yard at midnight

A young South African woman, Zenkosi was startled after spotting an old village lady walking around her yard at midnight. The youngster could not believe her eyes when she spotted the intruder and filmed the woman’s every move.

Zenkosi was stunned and called her mother to witness her findings whilst her camera was also rolling. The old village lady paid no attention to the homeowners even after they stepped outside to study her behaviour.

The young lady identified the trespasser and gasped:

“Ngu gogo kaSbu. I wonder what she is doing. Oh my goodness this granny. Let me go outside and watch her. I’ve finally seen witchcraft with my own two eyes today.”

She posted the footage on TikTok with the caption:

“We’re going through a lot.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Symptoms of dementia in old age

According to an article by NHS, the most prominent sign of dementia is memory loss where an individual experiences difficulty with communicating and remembering core essentials. Here’s a list of symptoms:

Communication

Memory loss

Mobility problems

Change in behaviour

Bladder and bowel incontinence

Appetite and weight loss problems

Mzansi reacts to woman witnessing witchcraft

Social media users shared their opposing views on the matter in a thread of comments:

@MakaFanelesbonge explained:

“The way I don't believe in witchcraft. I'm never giving anything but God's power.”

@Nombuso Ndlovu pointed out:

“Please understand that old people don’t practice witchcraft but suffer from dementia. She is not even aware that she has walked out of the gate. Yho, this is sad for us who have mothers suffering from dementia.”

@PoppyOctavia Sonyane🇿🇦 asked:

“Why didn’t you just switch on the outside lights and expose her?”

@Gabaiphiwe Malatsi said:

“What if she was praying for her yard? We usually pray at midnight and 3 am, it doesn’t always have to be witchcraft.”

@Sindi shared:

“My problem is I would go outside and confront her.”

@Stheza Deep suggested:

“Believe me sisi, you will never see witchcraft even if it was staring you in the face. Ugogo is old and lost her memory, she doesn't even know where she is. You should probably help her get home instead.”

@kgosisupremacy commented:

“If she sees you? It’s over.”

