A young South African lady shared with Mzansi how she attracts abundance into her life with one food ingredient

The woman shared a now-viral clip on TikTok to show her followers how to best go about the tutorial

Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of over 700 comments that helped generate 898K views

TikTokkers have shared different DIY tutorials that have trended after internet users tried them out.

A young lady plugged SA with a food ingredient that attracts good fortune. Image: @lalazeey

Source: TikTok

Some reviewers have shared their thoughts on some hacks and alternatives for when the original suggestions fail.

Woman shares food ingredient that attracts abundance into home

A young South African woman, Lala, plugged Mzansi with a way to attract abundance into their homes. A lot of social media users have shared the debilitating stories of their misfortunes over the years whether it be unemployment or lack of money.

Lala shared an easy home tutorial on how to cleanse the house and attract good fortune by using cinnamon. The lady sprinkled some cinnamon powder in a bucket of water mixed with detergent.

She drowned her mop into the mixture and spread it all over her tiles. Lala added that she cleans her home with the mixture every Sunday and explained in the comments that it was for:

“Good aura and abundance.”

The woman captioned her post:

“POV: You mop your house with cinnamon. Me when I mop on Sundays.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Benefits of cinnamon

An article by BBC Good Food shared 12 benefits of cinnamon:

Contains plant compounds with protective antioxidant properties

It has anti-inflammatory effects

Useful in defending against infection

Protective against colds and flu

Helps regulate blood sugar

Reduces the risk of insulin resistance

Slows conditions like Alzheimer’s

May reduce blood pressure

Lower cholesterol levels

Restores the balance of bacteria in the gut

Cinnamon may provide some protection against cancer

Can be used to promote dental hygiene

A youngster mopped with cinnamon powder to attract good fortune. Image: @lalazeey

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady’s mixture to attract abundance into home

Social media users shared their opposing views on the matter in a thread of comments:

@Vuvu was wowed by the woman's video:

“We learn every day, hey.”

@Sarah Mashaakgomo was defeated by the tutorial:

“Next week someone will say use paprika.”

@BoY BoY was concerned and asked:

“Does Mbali Nhlapho the housekeeper approve of this?”

@Mla commented on the viral post:

“Cinnamon attracts money and it works.”

@Mnikazi Wenja trolled the woman's hack:

“I mop with Morvite and I just bought a new car.”

@Kylie.💋 mocked the hun's tutorial on TikTok:

“Guys add milk and sugar you’ll see wonders.”

@coco pop🌸 laughed and suggested:

“Add milk, flour and eggs, you’ll never be poor again.”

@Melly K was confused by the tutorial and asked:

“What is the plan here?”

