“I Mop on Sundays”: Woman Shares Food Ingredient That Attracts Abundance Into Home, SA Conflicted
- A young South African lady shared with Mzansi how she attracts abundance into her life with one food ingredient
- The woman shared a now-viral clip on TikTok to show her followers how to best go about the tutorial
- Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of over 700 comments that helped generate 898K views
TikTokkers have shared different DIY tutorials that have trended after internet users tried them out.
Some reviewers have shared their thoughts on some hacks and alternatives for when the original suggestions fail.
Woman shares food ingredient that attracts abundance into home
A young South African woman, Lala, plugged Mzansi with a way to attract abundance into their homes. A lot of social media users have shared the debilitating stories of their misfortunes over the years whether it be unemployment or lack of money.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Lala shared an easy home tutorial on how to cleanse the house and attract good fortune by using cinnamon. The lady sprinkled some cinnamon powder in a bucket of water mixed with detergent.
"If she sees you, it's over": SA stunned by woman catching old village lady roaming her yard at midnight
She drowned her mop into the mixture and spread it all over her tiles. Lala added that she cleans her home with the mixture every Sunday and explained in the comments that it was for:
“Good aura and abundance.”
The woman captioned her post:
“POV: You mop your house with cinnamon. Me when I mop on Sundays.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Benefits of cinnamon
An article by BBC Good Food shared 12 benefits of cinnamon:
- Contains plant compounds with protective antioxidant properties
- It has anti-inflammatory effects
- Useful in defending against infection
- Protective against colds and flu
- Helps regulate blood sugar
- Reduces the risk of insulin resistance
- Slows conditions like Alzheimer’s
- May reduce blood pressure
- Lower cholesterol levels
- Restores the balance of bacteria in the gut
- Cinnamon may provide some protection against cancer
- Can be used to promote dental hygiene
Mzansi reacts to lady’s mixture to attract abundance into home
Social media users shared their opposing views on the matter in a thread of comments:
@Vuvu was wowed by the woman's video:
“We learn every day, hey.”
@Sarah Mashaakgomo was defeated by the tutorial:
“Next week someone will say use paprika.”
@BoY BoY was concerned and asked:
“Does Mbali Nhlapho the housekeeper approve of this?”
@Mla commented on the viral post:
“Cinnamon attracts money and it works.”
@Mnikazi Wenja trolled the woman's hack:
“I mop with Morvite and I just bought a new car.”
@Kylie.💋 mocked the hun's tutorial on TikTok:
“Guys add milk and sugar you’ll see wonders.”
@coco pop🌸 laughed and suggested:
“Add milk, flour and eggs, you’ll never be poor again.”
@Melly K was confused by the tutorial and asked:
“What is the plan here?”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- Mbali Nhlapho plugged South Africans with an effective homemade potion to eliminate rats crawling in the ceiling.
- South Africa's famous domestic worker plugged Mzansi with a way to eliminate flies during summer.
- A South African lady shared an effective cleaning hack to keep the stove spotless in a viral TikTok video.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za