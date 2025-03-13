Popular house keeper Mbali Nhlapo shared a mattress cleaning hack to leave it smelling good, drawing thanks from Mzansi

The lady has amassed a massive following over TikTok with 1,1 million followers and over 10 million likes on the platform

Netizens were grateful for the advice, while many more wanted more tips on what to use and how to do it

Source: TikTok

Popular TikTok house keeper Mbali Nhlapo shared some tips on how to keep a mattress clean and how to make it smell good. South Africans were eager to hear what she had to say and asked more questions on what products to use and what the correct method would be.

A cleaning empire

TikTokker Mbali Nhlapo has made quite the name for herself in recent years. She has amassed a massive following of over a million people and has received over 10 million likes on TikTok. The clip starts by her stating that you would need a cup of bicarbonate soda and then using 15 drops of essential oils in it.

See the clip below:

Follow the instructions

She continues her instructions by mentioning that the cleaning method can be used for carpets, couches and mattresses. She uses the carbonite soda and essential oil to disinfect the area by getting rid of dust mites and dead skin cells. One commenter mentioned that he has never seen essential oils in their life, with one commenter giving examples saying:

"Lavender oil, tea treatment oil, rosemary oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, lemon oil, chamomile oil etc. the list goes on. you can use one of them."

Mbali Nhlapho has multiple videos showing people how to keep their homes clean. Image: aquaArts studio

Source: Getty Images

Mbali's TikTok account is a treasure trove of good advice for those looking for great cleaning tips to keep a home smelling good and in tip-top shape. Several commenters were eager to get more tips from her.

Read the comments below:

Pillayspiritual.healer@kzn asked:

"What kind of essential oil?"

letsbehonest33 also asked:

"Why 15 drops and 20 drops?"

Adi_nadi B mentioned:

"This is really really good education for anyone 👏 Keep going! 🔥"

Kyle commented:

"Can we all just let Mbali know how proud we are of her! 🙌🏼"

Shaun Pinyane |Attorney said:

"Mbali nhlapho has a PhD in housekeeping 🥇"

hoosain shared:

"This women took something simple and put in a business."

Cherry gave more essential oil advice by saying:

"Essential oil is just to make it smell nice... If you love a sweet smell (lavender, I like rose oil) but if you like a clean smell use peppermint or eucalyptus, tea tree or lemon oil❤️ Hope this helps."

Cohan 🇿🇦 mentioned:

"15 drops ended on 20. She was into the counting at that time and forgot about the drops 🤣"

