A young South African lady received a WhatsApp voice message from her mom while enjoying a night out with friends

Her parent crashed out after watching a status of her daughter reacting to her favourite DJ’s performance

Social media users were floored by the concerned mom and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

African moms are notoriously known for being too strict that they end up raising rebellious children.

A young lady shared her experience of going to groove for the first time. Image: @asandamgutyana

Source: TikTok

South African youngsters have shared how life is like being raised by strict parents on social media.

Lady shares mom’s VN crashing out after seeing her at groove

A young South African woman, Asanda Mgutyana treated herself to a night out with friends. Mgutyana filmed her exhilarating experience and posted footage on her WhatsApp story.

The lady went to the club for the first time and excitedly took content of the scenery. Mgutyana visited groove to see her favourite DJ, Mr Thela perform for two hours.

Her mom was stunned to see her daughter’s unusual behaviour and sent her a WhatsApp voice message saying:

“Take down that video you posted of yourself dancing in the club. I don’t like what I saw, you look possessed by evil spirits. Take that down, it’s not your class. I’m not saying you should lock me, I’m ordering you to take the status down. I really don’t like you visiting such evil spaces. Don’t tell me about Mr Thela. Mr Thela is only there to make money and doesn’t care about you. He’s only there to get his cash and leave while you destroy your life. Take down that status, don’t make me sick.”

The young lady captioned her now-viral clip:

“POV: It’s your first time going to s club/groove and your mom isn’t having it. Oh shame, my girl was so upset, mind you we were there for two hours to see Mr Thela.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by mom crashing out at daughter’s night out

Social media users were dusted by the strict patent and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@MissB Nzimande asked:

“Why isn't she blocked from viewing your statuses?”

@aza was dusted:

“Not Mr Thela catching fire."

@Sagi.Ter advised the young lady:

“You’re gonna have to block her from seeing your statuses.”

@Mal pointed out:

“But Mom makes sense and all she said here 100% true. One day you will look back and wish you listened to her wisdom.”

@Mbalie explained:

“The only thing parents want is to be respected and it’s not that difficult, no parent wants to see their children drinking. So piece of advice, remove them from seeing your statuses.”

@Me❤️ wrote:

“Your mother is the best Asanda vhaaa you are in good hands that's how mothers should be when she says "it's not ur class" a lot is said by that statement only. Tell her I love her.”

@Refilwe Mahlatsi commented:

“Parents love acting like they haven't reached this stage in life, maybe they were born old and when they were born they already had kids.”

@Asanda_M replied:

“Trust me it’s not that deep. My mom is the most chilled, understanding yet caring mother you will ever find. She doesn’t mind me going out or having fun.”

