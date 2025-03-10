A young South African lady disappointed a number of Mzansi baddies after turning down money

The woman’s boyfriend was trying to make up with her but things went south for him after the hun rejected him

Social media users were not happy with the girlfriend’s decision and shared their thoughts on TikTok

South African men have clocked which buttons to push when it comes to Mzansi women.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady who rejected money from her boyfriend.

Source: TikTok

The gents are aware that they can get away with anything when they apologise with at least a couple of thousands on the table.

SA ladies disappointed in woman rejecting beefy cash from boyfriend

A young Mzansj woman gagged South Africans after shutting down an offer from her boyfriend. The chap had done something to upset his lady and failed to win her heart after begging on WhatsApp.

The guy was down to his last trick and offered his girlfriend R15K in exchange for her forgiveness. The young lady was uninterested and shocked the chap with a boggling response:

“You can use that money to buy food parcels and feed people from your village.”

The hun took a screenshot of her text and shared it on TikTok. The clip went viral on TikTok with over 305K views.

The video was captioned:

“POV: He thinks he can do anything and then apologise with money. We can just break up.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi judges woman rejecting thousands from boyfriend

Social media users were disappointed in a young lady after rejecting R15K from her boyfriend:

SA was displeased with a woman who rejected R15K from her man.

Source: TikTok

@cassey brol said to the stubborn hun:

“Take the money and still be angry.”

@❤️Yedwa Gwili♥️ hilariously commented:

“Send it to me my sister I’m the people from his village.”

@Thando🇿🇦 wrote in the comments:

“I understand you, mama, after some time it gets tiring you even stop caring about the money I get you.”

@Amahle Thobela advised the young hun:

“Sisterhood is not proud of you. Take that money and never forgive him.”

@Ayanda.M commented on her feelings:

“I will never do such a thing!"

@☆ shared with the hun:

“It's okay to take the money and still be angry.”

@t.r.e_sure guessed:

“Maybe I’m too poor.”

@Thandile 🫧 said:

“I was going to take the money and block him.”

@Bontle💫 | Content Creator commented:

“It's really not that deep that you should have taken the money and given it to me.”

@Kimberly11Khoza🤍 asked:

“My sister, is everything okay ?”

@Shining star🌟 said:

“Words I’ll never utter.”

@Nomonde Naledi wrote:

“Yho, I’ll never say this.”

@Ndlovu shared:

“I will never do such a thing.”

