A lot of things could go wrong on a food date, whether it’s spilling a drink on your lovely outfit or your card declining.

A Mzansi lady trended after accidentally burying her Spur meal before tasting it. Image: @dineo_bahle

No matter what happens at a restaurant, the least punishment you could get is helping the kitchen team complete their duty if you’re in the wrong.

Lady ruins Spur meal before indulging, SA concerned

South Africans were concerned by one Mzansi lady, Ntokozo Makhubu, who was disappointed after ruining her fresh out of the kitchen meal at Spur. Makhubu tried to add salt to her food but the top of the lid ruined the entire meal.

A large amount of salt buried her once juicy meal and her face was wiped by sudden disappointment. Makhubu could not believe her misfortune and slowly returned the salt back on the table.

The lady’s friend, Dineo, captured the unfortunate experience and shared a clip on TikTok. A lot of South Africans wondered if Spur gave her another, and they did.

Dineo captioned her now-viral clip:

“This is beyond bad luck.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady ruining Spur meal before indulging

Social media users felt bad for one lady who buried her juicy plate of food with an access amount of salt:

A Mzansi lady experienced a common mistake during food dates. Image: @dineo_bahle

@🌺🍃PETUNIA FLOWER 🌺🍃 suggested:

“You should have just told them that the lid was not tightly closed and they would have served you a new meal.”

@Dineo replied:

“They did.”

@Prince Mtshali assured Mzansi:

“At Chicken Licken that's a little salt.”

@real_siimah thought of the worst:

“Imagine if this was your first date.”

@Tasneem trolled:

“Would you like some fries with your salt?”

@mamdakane_omuhle shared a similar experience:

“The same thing happened to me at Spur. The other customers stared and literally laughed at me.”

@LukhanyoMthimkhuluMa pointed out:

“The waiter walked so fast past your table.”

@n 🪿 commented:

“I hope they gave you a new meal.”

@Katleho Zach Dlamini 🇿🇦 joked around by saying:

“Just show the hiring manager at Chicken Licken this video and you'll be hired without saying a single word.”

@Dineo responded to the above comment:

“I see the vision.”

@L.S.M confessed to:

“I always loosen the salt shakers when I leave. I was there on this day, it must have been me.”

@enhlembali34 said:

“I would cry.”

@Dineo responded to the above comment:

“She wanted to.”

