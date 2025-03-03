Two siblings on two completely separate missions floored South Africans with their shady behaviour

In a black household, treats are reserved for special occasions, that’s why Choice Assorted Biscuits only sell out in December.

In some homes m, dessert is only enjoyed on big days like Christmas, Easter or someone’s birthday.

Chap catches brother stealing food in viral TikTok video

If you grew up watching Disney's Phineas and Ferb, you’d know just how hard it is to bust annoying siblings. Growing up with many people your age in one household could help equip you with cool skills.

One chap, Siyabonga, was on a mission to expose his rebellious little brother but needed a solid plan to do a clean job. The gent decided to use his mobile device to film his younger brother’s moves.

A family member had baked and put away a big bowl of scones for later. The little brother just couldn’t wait to enjoy the baked goods and tiptoed to the kitchen.

Siyabonga studied the little man closely and followed his footsteps which led to the treasure. He filmed him stuffing his mouth with a scone.

The young chap tried his best to do a clean job but the crumbs around his mouth and the bitten scone in his hand proved him guilty. His sweet tooth got the best of him, unfortunately.

Siyabonga shared the now-viral video on TikTok and generated over half a million views.

Mzansi reacts to gent busting brother stealing food

Social media users were floored by the two brothers and commented:

@Ora<3 shared his deepest kitchen secret:

“The day they catch me sipping that Coke straight from the bottle it’s over.”

@Themba Black was floored by the little guy’s reaction:

“He doesn't know to laugh or cry.”

@⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀᠌ pointed out the guilt in the young chap’s face:

“He felt all 17 emotions in two seconds.”

@Mr Fox shared the good news:

“Now he can do everything you want for a year.”

@no. _.entry got excited for the older brother:

“Now we blackmail.”

@N1G1T0 was floored:

“Bro didn’t check good enough.”

@no name pointed out:

“He was about to run until he realised you recording.”

@Kingpin shared how the footage could backfire:

“Then they blame you for not stopping him and just watching.”

@Sbu commented:

“I’m the second witness.”

