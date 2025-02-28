A proud South African dad from Welkom filmed his cute toddler pulling Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves and went viral

The young man looked the part as he channelled his inner pop star and amazed Mzansi fans

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral TikTok video in a thread of 29 comments complimenting the cutie

Michael Jackson was one of the most celebrated artists to ever exist and his concerts sold out frequently.

One dad turned his son into a Michael Jackson superfan.

Source: Getty Images

Fans around the world were pained by the pop icon’s sudden death in 2009. The media reported on the tragedy from every angle, including the thoughts of his supporters.

Dad shows off toddler pulling Michael Jackson moves

Most pop music fans will never forget the great era of Michael Jackson and fans fainting at every concert that he sold out. People still stream his music to this day.

Michael Jackson was a legend as he produced chart-topping hits back-to-back and sold out concerts religiously. Jackson’s work was praised all over the world by the young and old who dreamed of one day meeting him.

Many artists still praise him today and mention his name in their music like Nicki Minaj (Flawless ft Beyoncè) and Kanye West (Runaway ft Pusha T) have in the past. Die-hard fans still play the pop star’s tunes and pass the treasure of good music to their kids.

One father who’s a supporter of the late artist, introduced him to his son. The dad from Welkom then dressed his kid up in a Michael Jackson-inspired outfit after only listening to one song.

The big hat and trench coat on the cute toddler melted many hearts. The young man pulled out his iconic moves and channelled his inner pop star as his dad proudly filmed him turning into his favourite musician.

While the rest of the family watched Big Brother Mzansi, the boys entertained themselves on the side with a goofy, private concert.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to dad turning toddler into Michael Jackson

Social media users gushed over the cute kid and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A toddler warmed many hearts with his cool Michael Jackson imitation. Image: @Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

@Zooncutie decided:

“Every generation must go through an MJ phase.”

@mermaidmiimi gushed over the cute toddler:

“This is adorable.”

@mfundoradebe202 was convinced:

“Close enough, welcome back MJ.”

@Zhad commented:

“Peak childhood memories.”

@skykelebogilencube_ was reminded of a family member:

“My uncle, Oupa, used to wear like this.”

@Wandile George pointed out:

“Oh, he has taste.”

@red said:

“He is so cute.”

@Fazhlin_ wrote:

“This so cute.”

@ATHI trolled the toddler:

“He looks more like inspector gadget.”

