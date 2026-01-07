DJ Maphorisa recently addressed the tension between himself and the Podcast and Chill network and its affiliates, Sfiso, Thakgi, and MacG

During another potentially viral rant, the producer had a sudden epiphany, suggesting that the trio's constant scrutiny is actually a sign that they rely on his name for clout and content

Social media was left in stitches as Madumane casually dissected the podcasters' motives with his signature blend of blunt honesty and unintentional humor

DJ Maphorisa has officially reached his breaking point with the podcasting world, and he isn't holding back.

During a recent live stream on 6 January 2025, the producer turned his sights on the men behind the mics who can’t seem to keep his name out of their mouths: Sfiso, Thakgi, and MacG.

Porry reveals that while he didn't understand Sfiso aka Mafitsotso's agenda, he recently confronted Thakgi to address his string of nasty comments.

"He's still young, he'll learn. Instead of being mad, I spoke to him and asked why he's always attacking me, 'What did I do to you?'"

In a moment of sudden clarity amidst a heated live stream, DJ Maphorisa thinks he’s finally figured out why South Africa’s top podcasters are so obsessed with his every move.

"For Mafitsotso, Thakgi, and MacG to make money, I must be involved, for them to get some traction. That's what I've realised."

Porry realised that the trio banks on his emotional outbursts, which manifest whenever he addresses people's criticism towards him, suggesting that the podcasters use it to direct viewers to their shows.

"It's because I'm emotional and take things to heart, but how can I not? When I've worked so hard for this industry, I'm still being attacked. It's either they're ignorant or just love negativity."

According to Madumane, the podcasting trio is only interested in his downfalls, choosing to overlook the positive industry shifts he has led, including his hands-on guidance of Kabza De Small during the early stages of their partnership.

His rant comes on the heels of the Piano Pulse panel discussion of notable moments in Amapiano in 2025, where they critiqued many artists' performances while making room for some harsh criticism, and Porry was not spared.

Private School Amapiano pioneer Kelvin Momo became a victim of Thakgi's controversial comments during the discussion, leading to a viral response from the producer.

In light of Porry's rant, the online community found itself divided; while some applauded his realness and defense of his legacy, others felt the producer was simply providing the podcasters with exactly the kind of drama they thrive on.

Watch DJ Maphorisa's viral rant below.

Social media weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's rant

Online users defended DJ Maphorisa against the controversial podcasters.

We_Triumph_ said:

"They should leave Phorry alone."

Gumm_Zoro wrote:

"Phori was supposed to ignore those guys."

Lebo_stunna warned:

"Thakgi will get a slap this year."

Zwely10111 commented:

"The podcast and gossip doesn't play."

Fans compare DJ Maphorisa and Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a comparison between Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa.

Fans exchanged notes in a heated debate about who was the most successful between the musicians, comparing notable career highlights and contributions to the music industry.

