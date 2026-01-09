Former Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure recently announced the close of her skincare business

The star shared a post and a lengthy message regarding the reason behind her moving on from her business

The reality TV star also excitedly shared that she will be pursuing other plans to expand her brand

Bathong, the popular reality TV star Terry Treasure, left many netizens stunned as she made a huge decision regarding her skincare business.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate shared a shocking announcement on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, on his social media page about her decision to close down her store, which she had opened in February last year.

The star shared a lengthy message explaining the reason behind her closing down and paired them with the last pictures she took at her store.

The message reads:

"IT'S NEVER THE RIGHT TIME TO SAY GOODBYE‼️🥹 My year lease is up, and wow! What a year 2025 was. Lots of lessons, lots of growth, lots of time to reflect. I’m grateful for it all…Lots don’t make it past the first year of business. I’m grateful to have reached year 3. Now having discovered my purpose, it’s only right that I start building my life and a career around what changed my life when sh*t hit the fan.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for every single client, every single visitor, and to thank each and every one of you, I’ll be having a clearance sale to show my appreciation and gratitude for the constant support & love🤗 @treasurestudioco, you did your big one, my babe!! I couldn’t be happier to have you as my 'firstborn' …❤️🫂💋📈"

See the post below:

Terry expands her brand

While she is closing down her skincare store, the reality TV star and fitness bunny told TshisaLIVE that she decided to expand her brand and move into fitness.

"Patience, my biggest lessons in business were about delegation and staying small enough to reach the next level. Many people seek instant growth, which is admirable, but without the right structure, success is unlikely. I realised my passion for skincare wasn't as strong as my love for fitness.

"Now, I've found my purpose and am focusing on sports nutrition. Additionally, I’ve taken up golf, which teaches patience- a trait I want to incorporate into my business. Ultimately, I hope to develop feeding programs within my nutrition enterprise to support underprivileged communities," she said.

Zinhle gets real about failure after shutting down business

Another woman in the entertainment industry who has prided herself on being a multi-business owner is none other than DJ Zinhle. Briefly News previously reported that the DJ opened a luxury furniture brand called Jiyane Atelier. However, the business failed.

In 2024, she opened up about the adversity she faced, leading to her shutting down the business. During an interview at 702, DJ Zinhle spoke about what led to the failure of her business.

"The partners could not deliver on the demand, or what we had agreed on... I remember I was left with a year of using my own money to just fix and deliver on what was not delivered to my buyers.”

