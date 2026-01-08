A Mpumalanga content creator shared photos of what she accomplished in one month through Facebook content creation

The single mum built a whole wall, complete with an electric fence and sliding gate

South Africans congratulated her and said her progress is inspiring

Makhi Thee Swappa Queen standing next to a wall in her home. Images: @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

A Facebook content creator @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, posted photos on 7 January 2026 showing her latest accomplishment. The single mum captioned her post:

"I did all this in a space of 1 month because of Facebook. Take content as your job."

In the photos, the woman shared what she was able to accomplish as a single woman because of doing content creation on Facebook. She showed a whole wall that she built around her home, which included an electric fence on the top of the wall. The huge wall was built, paved and painted. There's also a sliding gate that was put in the front of the yard as well.

The post went viral as people were inspired by the woman's accomplishment. Some asked what her next project will be, while many congratulated her on what she was able to accomplish with her rewards or income that she received from content creation. People compared her to others who are in the same industry but don't focus on the same things that she does.

View the Facebook photos here.

SA inspired by accomplishment

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations and inspiration after Facebook user @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen shared her photos:

@Faithy mission suggested:

"Well done Makhi, now do the paving."

@Taka Pagiwa wrote:

"Anything you focus on expands. Congratulations Makhi for showing the way."

@Tuelo Smanga Tong said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Makhi is those wealthy families from Nigerian movies, beautiful house and living large, you would think the environment is on the Suburbs🏡when they step out of their yards, the environment😂😂😂 Congratulations Makhi for making yard your safe Heaven👌💪"

@Lee Ann Mpika gushed:

"Sabenza gal... That is the proof that some doors are not closed‼️🔌You just need to push 🫷 it‼️"

@Humble Ozzy suggested:

"Now next target put interlocks in the yard and renovate the walls of the house and apply precious paint on the whole house trust me it will look like paradise."

@Iris Letlapa wrote:

"Chest pains went to straight to other content creators who drive fancy cars while living in rented apartments. Well done Makhi💐💐💐"

@Masego Mokhasi said:

"Congratulations Makhi 🎊🎊"

@Violet Alexandra Makatsa added:

"I love this 💓💜💖 May my content creation journey reach great heights."

@Unity MamaLemos Mosife wrote:

"Congratulations makhi so happy for you, I manifest a home this year 🙌"

@Bonakele Bonang Mbele stated:

"Congratulations 🥂 Hard work really pays 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽"

Makhi Thee Swappa Queen showed off her latest accomplishment. Images: @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

