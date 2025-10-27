China’s new influencer law drew strong reactions online, with South Africans discussing its potential benefits and drawbacks

Many users supported the idea of requiring qualifications for professional content creators to improve accountability

The conversation highlighted growing concerns around misinformation and how online regulations could evolve in future

South Africans shared mixed views after learning about China’s new influencer law, debating whether such strict content rules would work locally.

South Africans reacted quickly after a content creator shared a viral video about China’s new influencer law. Image: @giftbozekana, RI YUNG

A TikTok user @giftbozekana posted a video on 27 October 2025 discussing China’s newly implemented influencer law, which immediately set social media abuzz. In just a few hours, the clip went viral with thousands of likes and comments from South Africans sharing their views. Many said the law makes sense and wished similar measures existed in South Africa to promote accountability online. The video came shortly after China’s Cyberspace Administration enforced a regulation that took effect on 25 October, stating that anyone producing content on professional subjects such as medicine, law, education, or finance must hold qualifications in those areas.

The purpose of the new influencer law is to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect the public from unverified or misleading advice. The Cyberspace Administration of China explained that creators must now show formal proof of expertise, such as a degree, licence, or certificate, before publishing content in restricted fields. Popular platforms, including Douyin, Weibo, and Bilibili, are required to verify creators’ credentials and ensure that videos discussing regulated topics include proper citations or disclaimers. While the policy has sparked mixed reactions globally, it reflects China’s growing effort to control how professional knowledge is shared online.

Online creators face new restrictions

The video, shared by content creator @giftbozekana, received over 3,000 likes and multiple comments within hours as it trended across social platforms. South Africans engaged heavily in the comment section, debating whether such a law could benefit their own country. Some users agreed that limiting unqualified opinions on sensitive matters could reduce misinformation, while others worried the approach could stifle creativity and open dialogue.. The post quickly became one of the most discussed clips of the day, especially among users interested in media regulation and digital ethics.

In the following hours, discussions continued to grow, with many users applauding the logic behind China’s decision. The idea that influencers should be properly trained before giving professional advice resonated with people frustrated by misleading content. Others viewed it as a wake-up call for content creators to take their influence more seriously. The video not only sparked a wave of online debate but also gave South Africans a chance to reflect on their own social-media standards.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Rirhandzu Shabane said:

“Education will always be the key to success.”

JemzLiving commented:

“Cries in diploma.”

Temosho said:

“Degreeeeeeeees!”

Academic Evolution said:

“Haii bethunana, let me go and study.”

User8212613259658 commented:

“Most of our influencers would never say anything.”

Yolah The Qween commented:

“So we never find ourselves in situations such as the Russian saga.”

Vuyokazi Saboshego said:

“As it should be!”

Shirin Shyno Thomas commented:

“Finally.”

