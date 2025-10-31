A South African man named Sisco Ndlovu overcame rejection from culinary school by starting his own successful training centre

His inspiring journey from struggle to achievement resonated with many who value perseverance and community empowerment

The video gained widespread attention online, with South Africans praising his dedication and commitment to uplifting others

South Africans admired how Sisco Ndlovu turned rejection into opportunity, building a thriving culinary school that inspires hope and resilience.

A proud South African chef stood in his culinary school, symbolising determination and success. Image: @siscondhlovu

Source: Instagram

On 30 October 2025, Instagram user @siscondhlovu shared a heartwarming video showcasing the remarkable journey of Sisco Ndlovu, a South African man who turned a major setback into a story of success. In the video, Sisco revealed that he once dreamt of attending culinary school but couldn’t afford the fees. Years later, after being rejected due to financial challenges, he founded his own culinary institution, Sisco Solutions Training, which has already trained more than 700 learners in just 3 years. His journey has become a source of inspiration for many young South Africans who have faced rejection or hardship in pursuit of their goals.

Entreprenuer and user @siscondhlovu shared that his inability to afford formal culinary education once left him discouraged, but today he views that rejection as a blessing in disguise. Instead of giving up, he channelled his passion for cooking into self-learning, dedication, and hard work, eventually opening his own culinary training centre. Through Sisco Solutions Training, he has helped hundreds of aspiring chefs gain practical skills and confidence to thrive in the food industry. His story reminds many that success does not always follow a traditional path and that determination often leads to unexpected doors opening.

Inspiring journey of determination and skill

Within just one day of posting, the video amassed over 600 likes and drew dozens of encouraging comments from South Africans who applauded Sisco’s perseverance. Many viewers said they were inspired by his ability to turn rejection into motivation and success. Others praised him for creating opportunities for others who, like him, may not have access to expensive culinary schools. The video continues to gain traction online, circulating across social media platforms as people celebrate his resilience and generosity.

The comments section reflected a wave of admiration and support for Sisco’s achievement. Many people expressed pride in seeing a local entrepreneur uplift others through training and skill development. The overall reaction highlighted how personal determination and community empowerment can change lives. His journey serves as a reminder that failure can be the foundation for something greater, and that perseverance often leads to purpose.

A screenshot from the viral Instagram video highlighted his inspiring story of growth and perseverance. Image: @siscondhlovu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted to his touching story

Sylvester Hauke said:

“On so many levels. ♥️😍 Makes me so happy. Congratulations.”

Noxy_duma said:

“SISCO! Mina ngizoza ngizofunda ukwenza Scones and Lamington slices qha! Love love love those. 🙌🙌”

Noxy_duma added:

“I am so proud of you! 🔥🔥🔥”

Cakedpretty said:

“My friend, this one. 😍 Super proud! You did that! 🔥🔥”

Msramela commented:

“When it’s your next intake? Would preferably love it if it’s before Christmas and New Year so that I don’t embarrass myself at the in-laws.”

Thechef_delicious_flavours said:

“Wow, I am so inspired by you. ❤️🔥”

Gatyafikiswa said:

“Amazing Mntanam… Well done. 🙌”

Pabi Mawela commented:

“Congratulations, Sisco. You’re doing so well. 🔥”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to entrepreneurs

A young South African woman impressed Mzansi after flaunting her delivery bike business on TikTok.

A teenager from Hammanskraal went viral on TikTok by showcasing her hustle of owning rental rooms.

A young woman and entreprenuer from Hammanskraal shared a day in her life running TJP Purified Water.

Source: Briefly News