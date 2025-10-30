A teacher’s heartfelt moment doing a pupil’s hair touched thousands of South Africans online

The video highlighted the compassion and humanity often displayed by educators in local schools

Many praised the woman for going beyond her duties and inspiring hope through her kindness

South Africans praised a teacher for her warmth and care after a viral video showed her doing a pupil’s hair during class time.

A teacher’s gentle act of kindness warmed the hearts of thousands online. Image: @llondiwe08

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video posted by @llondiwe08 on 27 October 2025 has warmed hearts across South Africa, showing a dedicated teacher going above and beyond for one of her pupils. The clip, which has gained over 1,600 likes and countless positive comments, captured the teacher gently doing a learner’s hair while the young girl focused on completing her homework. The short but touching moment reflected not only care and patience but also the nurturing role many teachers take on in South African schools. Viewers couldn’t help but admire how she balanced being both a mentor and a maternal figure within the classroom.

This heartfelt display highlighted the everyday acts of kindness that often go unnoticed in schools across the country. Teachers like her remind communities that education is not only about academics but also about compassion, emotional support, and guidance. The video struck a chord with parents and educators who said such moments restore faith in the teaching profession. In a time when educators are often under immense pressure, seeing one offer personal care to a learner was seen as an act of love and humanity that transcends the job description.

Inspiring teacher shows true dedication

Within just a day of posting, the video posted by user @llondiwe08 had spread widely across Instagram and Facebook, with users sharing and resharing the wholesome clip. Many applauded the teacher’s gesture, commenting that she was a parent before a teacher, while others expressed admiration for how she treated the child with dignity and affection. The post quickly became a trending topic on education and parenting pages, showing how small moments of empathy can capture an entire nation’s attention.

Mzansi users flooded the comment section with messages of love and gratitude, saying that teachers like her make a lasting difference in learners’ lives. Others mentioned that the video made them think of their own school days and the educators who supported them beyond the classroom. Overall, it reminded everyone that the best teachers don’t just teach lessons, they nurture hearts and shape character through kindness.

A viral video showed a South African teacher lovingly doing a pupil’s hair during class. Image: @llondiwe08

Source: Instagram

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Hazel_lovetts_98 said:

“Not just an educator but also a mama. You are a powerhouse, darling! ❤️”

Sinegugu 66 commented:

“I hope you get the love you deserve from the kids and the entire public, because you truly deserve just that. 🙌😍”

Prudence Phala7 said:

“Umusa phezu ko Musa, teacher. May God bless you with many more years and endless blessings. ❤️👏”

Mbeka_celia commented:

“May God expand your territory, Ma’am. You’re doing such inspiring work. ❤️”

Nthabiseng said:

“Beautiful, clean, and neat work; everything looks done with so much love. 😍”

Tsietsi_5 commented:

“Thank you, teacher! Your passion shines through everything you do. ❤️🔥”

Anele Jili Khuzwayo said:

“God bless you always. You are such an inspiration to so many. ❤️”

Llondiwe08 wrote:

“Here is where passion meets purpose, teaching with love and dedication every day. 🌸”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to teachers

A passionate educator shared her detailed classroom preparation process just one day before schools reopened.

A young teacher went viral after showcasing a gorgeous, fully functional speaker he cleverly crafted using simple household items and Bluetooth technology.

An Eastern Cape teacher went viral after sharing a video of himself braiding one of his students' hair into neat ponytails.

Source: Briefly News