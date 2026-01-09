South African reality TV star Christall Kay recently opened up about hitting rock bottom and losing her millions

YouTuber Lungelo KM posted a clip of the former RHOJ cast member narrating how it all went sideways

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Christall's heartbreaking story

Christall Kay opened up about hitting rock bottom. Image: @christallkay

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Christall Kay, has been going through a lot these past years, and we didn't even notice. The popular reality TV star and musician decided to narrate her story of how she lost all her millions.

On Friday, 9 January 2026, the well-known YouTuber and podcaster Lungelo KM had a sit-down interview with the reality TV star, who previewed her new music in December last year, where she spoke about losing everything she had owned.

Lungelo also posted a short clip of their interview on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Christall revealed everything just after netizens at home witnessed her being lashed out by the Real Housewives of Durban star Angel Ndlela. She said:

"Very few people know that I actually lost everything. I actually lost everything i had even lost my love, my house, I lost every material possesion you could ever think of, i lost it all, an I'm happy to say that because i'm still here, and I'm still standing, and still moving forward, and my opportunities are still coming, and i'm still rising and the fact that i had lost less money wasn't stopping me. It doesn't make me less than a human being; who you are and how rich you are is inside of you.

"It's not determined by your material possessions. I loved every little thing i had from my beautiful shea couch, to my record player which very ancient, that was all taken, I sold everything I had to, and it was a very painful process, and I also had to move four times and like a space of two years with 24 tons of stuff because it was just economically that i had to move all these times and i was all on my own, I had no family, no friends.

Watch the clip below:

What you need to know about Christall Kay

Christall Kay, born Lydia Judith Kay, is a South African reality TV star best known as one of the six original cast members of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which debuted in 2018.

Originally from Bluff, Durban, she attended Grosvenor Girls High School before earning a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of the Witwatersrand. She later pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, but, feeling unfulfilled, returned to Wits to study Music and Marketing.

Christall Kay admits that she went broke. Image: @christallkay

Source: Instagram

Fans critique Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala's on-screen romance, or lack thereof.

Fans of the new hit series Genesis criticised the pair's lack of romantic spark on the show despite portraying the roles of a newly-engaged couple.

Source: Briefly News