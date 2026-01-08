On Thursday, 8 January 2026, Nicole Nyaba, a South African model and influencer who previously dated the late rapper AKA, posted that her life is in danger

She specifically mentions the Ndlovu side of her family, alleging that they are powerful and untouchable, but fear a certain lady

Some people dismissed her post as a sign of mental health issues or substance abuse, and others defended her, stating it could be a genuine cry for help

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nicole Nyaba made serious claims about her family. Image: nicolenyabaofficial

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! South African model and influencer Nicole Nyaba, who dated the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, shared that she is fearing for her life.

In a lengthy post whose screenshots were shared by entertainment blogger Maphephandaba on Thursday, 8 January 2026, Nicole Nyaba claimed that her family was using her as a blood sacrifice and that in her next life, she could end up a prisoner to them.

“I don't know what happened, but my Ndlovu family is in trouble, and they are using me as a blood sacrifice, and I'm told that in the afterlife, I'll be a prisoner to these powerful black men. They are untouchable and answer to no one, at least that's what they say, but they do fear a certain lady,” Nicole Nyaba wrote.

In the lengthy post, Nyaba, who previously accused AKA of ruining her life, claimed that her ordeal worsened in November 2024, and her efforts to escape have been futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I feel some of the things they do to me, and I feel weak at times. I've been trying to hold together since November 2024 because that's when it got worse. I fear my death now and fear the afterlife because they say they hate me for my mistakes, even though not everything was my fault. I didn't know anything, and they don't want me to. I pick up where I can, but I get attacked. Everyone who ever knew or knows my uncle is aware of what I'm going through,” she added.

Read the post below:

SA reacts as Nicole Nyaba says she fears for her life

In the comment section, some highlighted that it wasn’t the first time Nicole Nyaba, who had previously shared a sultry picture, was posting this cry for help. Others dismissed the post as a sign of substance abuse or a mental breakdown.

Here are some of the comments:

theenissysebego asked:

“Isn’t it the second time she posts this? Or I am I wrong?”

pennymkhize said:

“Sad to see people calling this mental illness when she clearly states that the Ndlovu side of the family is trying to kill her for human sacrifice, and she only realised this when she got older. Her mom apparently was in the same position, but unfortunately, they lost with her mom because she died. What she is saying is that she wants help to leave the country before they kill her. Hhayi nina niyahlupha...this is not mental illness but a cry for help! Stop it!”

zandile_njoms asked:

“Mental health professionals, where are you?”

akhuzmi appealed:

“Nicole Nyaba has been having issues for the longest time. I pray she gets help; I pray they assist her. This is not normal. Can we please give her Grace and not make fun of her?”

iamfuni advised:

“She needs to accept Jesus and start praying hard and sick deliverance getting out of SA won't help her if it's a spiritual attack...fast, pray and fellowship, read the word and repent.”

Mzansi reacted to Nicole Nyaba's claims. Image: nicolenyabaofficial

Source: Instagram

Nicole Nyaba reportedly joins the Shembe Church

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nicole Nyaba had reportedly joined the famous Shembe church.

A once prominent figure in Gauteng nightlife, she has reportedly left her baddie days behind and found fulfilment in the church. Reactions to her change of heart were mixed, with netizens debating over her intentions.

Source: Briefly News