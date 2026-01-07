A UK woman shared her healing experience visiting Cape Town and staying at Gondwana Game Reserve

The visitor praised South Africans for being kind-hearted, saying she didn't see one upset person or anyone being nasty during her entire trip

South Africans thanked her for the kind words, with many saying they take themselves for granted and welcoming her back anytime

A woman from the UK posing for photos while on vacation. images: @jennifergrekin

Source: Instagram

A travel Instagram account, @langeni_travel, known for sharing content about people's experiences travelling in South Africa, posted a video of a young woman, a UK visitor @jennifergrekin. The woman shared what she experienced in South Africa during her vacation.

In the clip, she explained it was her last day in South Africa and said the entire experience had been so healing and positive. She mentioned that people in the country are super kind-hearted, and whether you go to restaurants, walk in the streets, or wherever you go, people are smiling. The visitor said she doesn't think she saw one upset person or one person even being nasty to a waiter or expecting something in return.

She explained that they were staying in an Airbnb the entire time but went through the Gondwana Nature Reserve for the safari, and the experience was just out of this world. The woman said that she could tell that the people were raised by good vibrations, and everything they did was because they were just the kindest people on earth who really didn't expect much in return. She shared that she was leaving the place full of joy, empathy, and feeling very peaceful.

The visitor mentioned it's always a bit overwhelming when you're in a new country, and you want to adapt to the culture. She thought she would be looking up things online all the time, but instead, she was just in a flow state. She said the views are impeccable, but among the beauty of the place, the people are incredible. The woman ended by saying that if you haven't been to Cape Town or South Africa in general, you're missing out.

A woman sharing what she felt about SA after visiting. Images: @jennifergrekin

Source: Instagram

SA loves UK visitor's kind words

Social media users flooded the comment section with warm responses to the Instagram user @jennifergrekin's touching message about South Africans' overwhelming love.

@justthegrimm wrote:

"Welcome to SA, ma'am, the best country on earth. We welcome you with open arms. I'm glad you enjoyed your stay. Come visit again🔥"

@lordmbakicam said:

"You're more than welcome to VISIT! x"

@tonderayiiiii added:

"Thank you!!! And may you have a blessed and safe journey home ❤️"

@terryangelosstudio admitted:

"We take ourselves for granted."

@ilduche stated:

"Dispelling all the propaganda in one video... Thank you kindly."

@marius_verd gushed:

"Thank you for this wonderful compliment!👏👏👏"

Watch the Instagram video here.

