Amapiano award-winning muso Lady Du has announced her new business venture, a wine brand

The brand is still in the production process, but the name has been revealed, and fans are impressed

Reacting to the wonderful news, fans congratulated the star, who shared that they could not wait to get their hands on the wine

Lady Du was excited after hinting at her wine venture.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi loves a self-funded queen! Lady Du has announced another new exciting venture.

The multiple business owner and Amapiano singer has entered the winemaking industry.

Lady Du announces new wine

Taking to Instagram, Lady Du announced that she has been cooking something sweet in the kitchen. On Christmas Eve, the singer posted a photo of her wine, which is called "A Sip of Piano."

The bottle she teased was a Pinotage and had an elegant design. She spoke proudly of her wins and ability to put plans in motion. Although it is still in the early stages, Lady Du spoke highly of it and mentioned how she executes her plans.

"I have my own wine, self-funded. I’m still in production, but you know me! I don’t wait for the perfect moment! I dream I execute and launch. We don’t plan here, we decide," she wrote.

Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the star's win:

thami.tshepo asked:

"We wanna buy already, where's the notification button to buy first thing after launching?"

unproclaimed_visuals gushed:

"Always breaking boundaries."

buhlerwaxa said:

"The packaging is so chic."

Lady Du has announced a new wine venture.

Source: Instagram

The star would normally brag about her qualifications and businesses. In 2019, she listed some of her qualifications that she allegedly obtained from various institutions.

In a video posted in 2021, she listed her 19 qualifications: “So I started in school, I finished school, I have 19 qualifications. I have a qualification in Business Management, Logistics, Anatomy, Physiology, and Somatology. I was sponsored by Carnival City, went overseas, to 108 countries, studying, and then I came back with 19 qualifications.”

The singer made more revelations, clapping back at those who do not believe her, saying she was only motivating a group of young people.

“These are all the certificates I received!!! Some international, some local. This is why I opened a salon. If you listened to the whole motivation, you would have caught something, but] I can’t find my other certificates, but if I do, I’ll take a video and post.”

This is just the start for the Amapiano star. Who knows what else she is cooking!

Lady Du celebrates salon's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du's business, Wawa la Beauty, turned a year old on Saturday, 15 November 2025. She celebrated with a heartfelt post detailing Wawa La Beauty's humble beginnings and why she started the business.

Lady Du flaunted a luxury vehicle worth millions while marking Wawa La Beauty's milestone

“I know the plans I have for you to prosper you and not to harm you. My salon turns 3 years old today. I don’t even know. We officially have a 2-time award-winning brand.”

