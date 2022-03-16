Big Brother Mzansi housemate Terry is building a strong fanbase for herself outside of the house and she doesn't even know it

Terry won the backpacking challenge that Big Brother had set up for them and has been trending non-stop ever since

Many viewers are admiring her intellect as well as her constantly overlooked ability to play a strong game in the house

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Terry has strongly marched her way into the hearts of Big Brother Mzansi viewers. The housemate is all the talk on social media as fans compare notes of all of the things they just adore about her.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ viewers are praising Terry on social media. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Gugu Bonga aka Terry Treasure is being given all of her flowers on social media. Big Brother Mzansi vid watchers have taken the time to admire the housemate.

Many took to Twitter to share overwhelming compliments and statements about Terry after she managed to win Big Brother's backpacking challenge. It's clear to see that the 26-year-old has cemented a spot for herself in the hearts of fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@TerryT_stand said:

"I love Terry with all her flaws. I love her for who she is, I love her for what she stands for. I love the way she thinks. she is strong. she is kind and genuine. she is a lover. my very own thug who hates hugs, my ray of sunshine, Terry Treasure."

@keva425 wrote:

"Everyday Terry is showing you people that behind the *only fans * she’s a smart girl with so much potential don’t ever underestimate her #BBMzansi okay bye."

@BlessingM45 tweeted:

"Can we all agree on the fact that Terry is SMART."

@Fvakiana said:

"You can only open space& tweet shit. It will not change anything! Terry is in that house and she has people outside that will do everything to make sure her game advances. Your hate is boring! She’s beautiful, In good health and of sound mind."

Sunday World reported that many viewers began thinking of Terry in a different light after they learnt that the housemate has an OnlyFans account. Even with that, her true fans still see her for who she is.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Viewers love to hate Terry for her obsession with Gash 1, many think she’s too much

Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers love to hate Terry. They've taken to social media to discuss her "obsession" with Gash 1.

The fans are not impressed with the way Terry treats Gash1. Some of the viewers claim Terry is bitter and don't like the way she speaks to their fave. She didn't even give Gash1 a hug when he survived eviction from the house on Sunday night, 14 March.

Terry's name is trending on Twitter as fans discuss how she behaves in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Many agreed that Gash 1 knows how to handle Terry as he knows she wants him to be evicted from the house.

Source: Briefly News