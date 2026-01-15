A detailed time analysis of a popular, Ntando and Bash’s breakup sparked a massive conversation regarding financial investment in partners

The post was recently shared on X, where an account alleged that Bash funded his partner’s complete academic and professional journeys before their split

Social media users expressed divided opinions on whether men should provide significant financial support to partners before marriage

A social media post detailed the alleged history of the couple, from their meeting at a club to milestones. Image: @ipsmok - @Lee_Raa_Tuu

Source: Twitter

A viral social media post ignited a heated debate after detailing the alleged history of online darlings Ntando and Bash's relationship.

The information was shared on X by @ipsmok on January 14, 2026, where it garnered 498K views along with over 400 comments from an online community that criticised Ntandokazi and some who defended her.

In the post, the user alleged that Bash first met Ntandokazi while she was working as a waitress at a club. According to the user, Bash took her to his apartment and later paid for her driver's license before funding her law school fees. The author claimed that now that Ntandokazi has graduated and is an admitted attorney, she is leaving the relationship.

Allegations of funded studies lead to relationship scrutiny

The post further alleged that Bash was essentially building her up for a man named Magudzumbela. It called for men to wake up and learn from what was described as a mistake to avoid being used as a stepping stone. X user @ipsmok suggested that another man would. The user's allegations have not been confirmed.

Viewers offered conflicting advice on whether individuals should fund their partners' academic journeys. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA debates investment allegations surrounding Ntando and Bash

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that reacted with a variety of perspectives on the ethics of investing in a partner. Many viewers advised others never to invest heavily in partners unless they are married to avoid a similar outcome. Some who were bothered by the news urged men never to pay their fees or start businesses for women they are dating, fearing separation. Others took a more neutral stance and advised that people should do whatever they want with their money. They noted that relationships end all the time for many reasons, adding that there is nothing wrong with two people breaking up after years together.

User @thamsamncwahh shared:

"My father once said, 'My son never invest in someone you are dating, invest in a person you call wife' 😫."

User @Dashin57 added:

"This why it's difficult for men to invest in ladies once they are on top. They don't think twice before leaving you."

User @MaCete_Shweni commented:

"You may find that his immediate brothers or sisters are struggling, ai I'll screenshot this for my son, women are dangerous."

User @__T_touch said:

"We've seen it so many times. Gents don't learn."

User @Evidence_Shongw

"Never pay for her fees or start a business for her."

User @Driza84 advised:

"Many men took their women to school, and they stayed. Men should be able to do as they please with their money, especially when it comes to those they love. If a relationship fails, it fails."

See the X post below:

3 Briefly News articles about breakups

Popular online couple, Ntando and Bash, allegedly announced the end of their relationship after a decade of knowing each other and five years of dating.

A young woman’s emotional unboxing of a "break-up box" from her friends has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers who appreciated the thoughtfulness of her friend.

A woman shared how her boyfriend ended their three-week relationship, saying that she was refusing to participate in a “50/50” effort dynamic.

Source: Briefly News