Ntandokazi Mzamo's ex-fiancé, Athini "Bash" Bashe, was allegedly spotted crying on the side of the road

Weeks after announcing their break up, a man rumoured to be the content creator was filmed crying over their car in public

The online community was stunned by the footage, taking to the comment section with varying reactions to the sad scene

Athini “Bash” Bashe was allegedly spotted crying in a now-viral video. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Social media was left in a state of shock after heart-wrenching footage surfaced online, allegedly showing Athini "Bash" Bashe, the former fiancé of content creator Ntandokazi Mzamo, in a moment of raw vulnerability.

Just weeks after the beloved couple announced their split, the video, which appears to show a distraught Bash weeping over the car the pair once shared, has ignited a firestorm of social media debate.

The footage, posted by X (formerly Twitter) user AdvoBarryRoux on 20 January 2026, was taken by a passing motorist, who filmed "Bash" on the side of the road, allegedly in Bryanston, crying without a shirt on.

"Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, was seen earlier today in Bryanston. He parked along the road and started crying, even taking off his t-shirt. Later, an ambulance arrived to take him, and the paramedics drove his vehicle."

A man rumoured to be Ntandokazi Mzamo's ex-fiancé, Athini “Bash” Bashe, was filmed crying on the side of the road weeks after the pair announced their break up. Image: ntandokazi_mm

While the post remains unverified on the weeping man's true identity, it follows a video of Bash expressing immense heartbreak after splitting with his long-term girlfriend. He has also deactivated his Instagram and TikTok pages, leading many to believe that their split might be true after all.

As the clip made its rounds across social media, it sparked a wave of intense reactions, ranging from heartfelt empathy for the pain Bash is clearly enduring to sharp criticism from those who felt such a display of emotion had no place in the public eye.

Watch Athini Bashe's alleged crying video below.

Social media erupts over Athini Bashe video

The online community weighed in on Athini Bashe's alleged video. Read some of their comments below.

Bradely_Kekana said:

"He’s a weak man. No wonder she cheated and left him!"

luxy_96 suggested:

"If it's him, he needs to check himself into a mental institution."

datniggxthato was shattered:

"After he proposed."

Simon_Pela said:

"Keeping your relationship private minimises the emotional damage that comes with a breakup."

MsCharlotteN suggested:

"His friends need to step in."

SimonLeboho pitied Athini Bashe:

"That pain is real."

As Bash remains silent and with no trace of Ntando, the community can only hope that, away from the cameras and the comments, those involved are finding the support and privacy needed to heal.

Ntandokazi Mzamo allegedly moves on

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Ntandokazi Mzamo and her alleged new partner.

Just days after announcing her split from her fiancé, Athini Bashe, the content creator allegedly moved on and found someone else, and the internet was outraged.

The online community accused Mzamo of cheating, while others claimed that the unknown man had always been around, even during her relationship with Bash.

