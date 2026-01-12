Athini “Bash” Bashe recently broke his silence to address the trending news of his breakup with his long-term girlfriend Ntandokazi Mzamo

The content creator appeared heartbroken as he shared his feelings in a now-viral video, saying he was not okay

As news of their split continues to circulate, the online community is split in opinions about the breakup

After his very public breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo, Athini "Bash" Bashe has made a candid return to the internet to address the situation and express his feelings.

One year after their viral altercation, the couple announced their split with a public statement on 10 January 2025, raising eyebrows among fans and the online community.

Officially responding to the questions surrounding the breakup, Bash posted his first TikTok video on the day the news broke, offering insight into his emotional state regarding the breakup.

"Someone asked if I'm alright. I don't think I can lie anymore, I'm not okay. I'm going through a lot."

As he appeared to process the end of his five-year relationship in real time, Ntandokazi has yet to address the breakup on social media.

The pair had known each other for 10 years and dated for five, making the news of their sudden split all the more shocking for fans who viewed them as a solid industry power couple.

They became an overnight sensation after a video of Ntandokazi’s composed and soft-spoken demeanour toward her partner went viral. Her "demure" approach resonated deeply with male audiences, who quickly hailed her as the personification of 'wife material' and a new benchmark for the ideal partner.

Since then, they managed to break through the influencer space, collaborating with brands and building loyal communities of supporters who admired their authenticity and have become deeply invested in the life they built together in the public eye.

The news of their breakup comes shortly after their celebrated engagement, leaving followers questioning what went wrong so shortly after they had committed to spending their lives together, adding a layer of heartbreak to a breakup that few saw coming.

Watch Bash's video below.

Social media reacts to Bash's video

The news has left social media in a state of disbelief, with many users taking to the comments to express their heartbreak over the end of an era. Read some of their comments below.

_.alysse said:

"Haven't healed from Kristy and Desmond, now it's y'all? I'm out."

Kgomotso 🇿🇦🇿🇦 criticised Bash:

"Your problem was loving her more than she loved you."

🦅NisherPu🦅 suggested:

"Do not get separated with your girl. You just proposed her. Talk to her and fix your relationship and keep it private. You both are good for each other."

ZibusisoZamantungwa wrote:

"I'm now starting to think that social media is demonic. Once your relationship is out there, it is the end of it."

Meanwhile, others, like Sol Phenduka, remained skeptical, suggesting the "breakup" might be a strategic maneuver intended to allow the couple to navigate their relationship away from the spotlight.

ThutoX was not convinced:

"Publicity stunt. I’m certain they are still together."

Nthabie 🩷✝️| MaMokoena speculated:

"They’re going to post wedding content soon. Don’t say I didn’t tell you."

B said:

"They want to make their relationship private."

Matshepo added:

"So, these people didnt break up. He just relocated to Joburg. They probably just want us to stay out of their business."

