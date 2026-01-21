A Durban dancer used a club space in Sweden to introduce gqom, showing how South African dance culture continues to move beyond local borders

The moment highlighted how gqom, born in Durban, has grown into a global sound through movement, music and shared experiences

The clip connected with people because it showed culture being exchanged naturally, without forcing or explanation

From Durban streets to a Stockholm dance floor, the moment quietly showed how far South African rhythm can travel when it is shared with confidence.

A Durban-born dancer and choreographer showed how far South African culture can travel after sharing a video of herself teaching gqom dance moves in Sweden. TikTok user @marimangcobo posted the clip on 8 December 2026, filmed at VSBVD Underbron, a club in Stockholm. In the video, she was seen guiding clubgoers through gqom choreography while the South African track by General Cmamane, Goldmax DBZ and Sizwe Mdlalose played in the background. The tutorial took place during her time abroad, where she used the space to introduce people to a dance style rooted in Durban’s townships.

Gqom is more than just music; it is a movement that grew out of Durban in the early 2010s, shaped by kwaito, house music and youth culture. What makes it powerful is how raw and local it is, built in small studios and shared through communities before reaching bigger stages. Over the years, gqom has crossed borders through DJs, dancers and social media, showing how South African sounds continue to influence global nightlife without losing their identity.

Mzansi sound crosses borders

User @marimangcobo’s video gained attention because it showed a local dance form being embraced in an unexpected setting. Many viewers were drawn to how naturally the tutorial flowed, with people following along and engaging with the rhythm. It reflected how social media has become a bridge, allowing homegrown culture to reach international audiences in real time.

People reacted with pride and excitement, seeing the moment as a win for South African creativity. For many, it was proof that local culture does not need validation to travel; it simply needs space to be shared.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Next Level Finds said:

“I blame Lerato Nxumalo.”

Lobos said:

“No, the instructor was eating. 😭🤚🏾”

Boog said:

“In 2040, they’ll be saying they invented the sound and dance movements.”

Slimshazey said:

“I’m concerned that that’s their instructor. 😭”

JahaanR said:

“Haibo, there’s no way. 😂 They're getting ready for December. 💃💃💃”

Pooki.e said:

“It’s time I moved to Europe, there’s money to be made here.”

Zukile Mbokazi said:

“We have a place called London here in South Africa, in KZN, please come and visit the holy place of Gqom and groove. 🔥”

GirlWithThePearls said:

“So Amapiano in another font? Got it. 💃🏾”

