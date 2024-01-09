Global site navigation

Stellenbosch Student Shares Next-Level Res Food, Mzansi University Students Floored
by  Andrei van Wyk
  • A Stellenbosch University student shared a video showing what food they're served in student accommodation
  • As matriculants around South Africa prepare for their first year in university, with many opting to stay on campus, the video highlights a central part of student life
  • Mzansi is pleasantly surprised by the high quality of food at Stellenbosch University, with commenters sharing their experiences at other Universities

TikTokker posted some of the food offered by the Stellenbosch University res
The video shows just some of the food served at the Goldfield's residence at Stellenbosch University. Source: @roxannecarmchael
Source: TikTok

As the new year kicks off, many first-year university students are anxiously setting up their new lives, preparing for fresh challenges. The first-year experience hosts numerous challenges, including developing a new schedule with lectures, making new friends and fitting in to campus culture.

A Stellenbosch University student decided to share at least one experience for students who opt to stay in student accommodation: the dining hall food.

Food for thought

The video gives students a taste of what's to come, showing a range of items one can expect at Stellenbosch University's Goldfields residence dining hall.

Surprise and awe

The comments to the video were filled with students from other universities from around the country reacting to the high quality of the food compared to other student accommodation.

Pheladi had some choice words for Wits University:

"Wits should honestly learn from Stellies. We're tired of boiled chicken and rice."

Wilma was rough on UCT:

"UCT food will kill you."

Jay was in disbelief:

"I don't think we go to the same university 'cause wow."

Ashwin went down memory lane:

"That custard and sponge cake used to slap."

Donne wrote:

"This looks decent, I mean, in comparison to what they serve us at Rhodes... yikes."

Dinga was upset:

"UCT be giving us nothing but potatoes"

Sidy Samuel was sold:

"I wanna do my Master's in Stellies because wow. "

Source: Briefly News

