“He Still Unites People”: E-Hailing Drivers Honouring David Sejobe Moves South Africans
by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • Many e-hailing drivers got together to pay their respects to the late security guard, David Sejobe, a man who always brought positivity
  • The drivers came in their yellow vehicles and hooted in celebration as large crowds cheered
  • Online users who watched the touching video pointed out how loved David was, even by strangers

MultiChoice head office security guard, David Sejobe.
David Sejobe received a heartwarming tribute from e-hailing drivers. Image: @IamMzilikazi
South Africans are continuing to honour the late David Sejobe, a beloved security guard stationed outside MultiChoice's Randburg head office, who was fatally struck by a car while cycling to work. E-hailing drivers were the latest to bid David farewell.

On 3 February 2026, TikTok user @lerato_kp uploaded a video of several Bolt drivers in their Bajaj Qutes (a yellow vehicle legally classified as a quadricycle that launched in parts of Johannesburg in 2023). The drivers hooted as they drove down a road filled with crowds on either side.

@lerato_kp captioned the post:

"The bolt drivers came and paid their respects, too. There's a lady who said David was an angel amongst us, and indeed he was."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @lerato_kp's account below:

Bolt drivers warm South Africa's hearts

Social media users headed to the comment section to express their views about the display of respect for David.

Tributes poured in for David Sejobe.
People also honoured David with candles and flowers. Image: @FootballStage_1
A heartbroken @nkelele45 stated:

"He really was loved by many."

@leo399969 told the online community:

"This is what you get for being kind, guys. I call on all men and women be like him."

@sheri866209 shared with the public:

"I get goosebumps every time I see a video of people celebrating Malume David. Rest well, baba, your work on earth is done."

@tps_masipho suggested in the comments:

"You should have invited the cyclists as well. I guess he would have loved it."

@lerato_kp replied to the TikTok user:

"This wasn't planned. It's just real, genuine love and support. Anyone who wanted to honour him came and joined the crowd. That's the type of man David was. Even in death, he still unites people in cheerful praise, and that's what we owed him and more."

3 Other stories about David Sejobe

