A local rapper took to TikTok to share a tribute song for Faziela Swartz, who was mauled to death by her pit bulls

He added in the song the allegations that Faziela's neighbours stood and recorded the unfortunate incident

Social media users wondered what had happened to the animals, while others wondered why people still own pit bulls

Faziela Swartz was honoured with a song. Images: Memory of Jayde Panayiotou

Source: Facebook

The death of Faziela Swartz, a Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, resident, whose pit bulls fatally attacked her in late January 2026, came as a shock to many people, who heard about the nature of the incident. One local musician, Yung DTrey, paid tribute through song, leading many to reopen the conversation about safety around pit bulls.

Yung DTrey shared the track, which he recorded on his iPhone, on 9 February 2026 and told the public:

"The song was requested by someone close to her."

The song briefly detailed what had happened to Faziela, who succumbed to her injuries on 3 February 2026, and included the allegations that some of her neighbours stayed behind the camera and recorded the unfortunate incident rather than coming to her rescue.

The musician asked in his caption:

"What would you have done if you had to witness it?"

Hear the song in the TikTok video posted on Yung DTrey's account below:

South Africans discuss pit bulls

Several internet users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the incident and the controversial species.

While pit bulls have a strong bite, it is a myth that they have locking jaws, explains Best Bully Sticks. Image: Burak Başgöze / Pexels

Source: UGC

@ferozaally29 asked people on the internet:

"Why do people keep such dangerous dogs that can take their lives?"

@citshane0 wrote under the post:

"I hope those innocent dogs are safe and well."

@poomaniechetty told the online community:

"We've got pit bulls. They are such loving dogs. So sorry, sister. May her soul rest in peace."

@elretha7 claimed in the comments:

"The neighbours called the police, guys. They did not just stand and watch. People are so quick to judge."

