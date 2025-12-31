A woman and her daughter were injured in an attack by two pitbulls in KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency services treated the mother and daughter at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital

The South African Police Service is expected to investigate the incident further

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Just after 9 am this morning, ALS Paramedics responded to Rand Road in Manor Gardens. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - A woman and her teenage daughter were injured during a dog attack in Manor Gardens, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday morning, 31 December 2025.

Attacked by two pitbulls

According to journalist and crime expert, Yusuf Ambramjee, emergency services were called to Rand Road in Manor Gardens, KwaZulu-Natal, shortly after 9 am, where the pair had been attacked by two pitbulls while walking their own dogs. Paramedics arrived alongside private security personnel and found both victims with bite wounds to their lower limbs.

Advanced Life Support paramedics treated the mother and daughter at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The dogs involved were no longer at the scene when emergency crews arrived. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear. Police are expected to investigate the incident further.

The dogs were not present whilst medics worked. Image: VladimirCizmar/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

