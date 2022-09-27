A young boy from Gqeberha lost his life in a vicious attack from his family's pit bulls on Monday, 26 September

Police were called to the scene in the afternoon and found the victim in the house with two other children who were fortunately unharmed

South Africans are shocked by the senseless death of the 10-year-old, which has sparked debates around whether pits bulls should be kept as pets or not

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

GQEBERHA- A Eastern Cape boy was viciously mauled by his family's pit bulls on Monday, 26 September, while inside the family home.

A 10-year-old boy has been killed in an attack by his family's pit bulls. Image: Miguel Ángel Ramírez Velazco / EyeEm & skaman306

Source: Getty Images

According to authorities, the boy from Gelvandale was attacked by the two pit bulls in the presence of two other children. The other two minors were found unharmed by police officers who arrived at the scene at around 1 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene after being alerted about the incident, police officers shot both the dogs inside the house, TimesLIVE reported.

According to EWN, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Pricilla Naidu said the 10-year-old tragically succumbed to the injuries of the violent mauling at the scene of the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The brutal attack has sparked debates among social media users about whether dogs as dangerous as pit bulls should be kept as pets, especially in the presence of children.

South Africans weigh in on the pit bull attack

Many South African expressed their disbelief that the young boy died in such a violent manner. While some claim that the ownership of dangerous animals should be more tightly regulated, others maintain that nobody should own pit bulls under any circumstances.

Here are some comments:

@Ngoasheng247 pointed out:

"So many countries have banned pitbulls. Not sure why we didn't do the same."

@pheme_prince exclaimed"

"These things are no pets "

@Thendo_Khae_ added:

"It's unfortunate that the family had to learn the painful way, but those dogs are not domestic animals."

@freedomtoday99 commented:

"I am truly sorry for the pain the family is experiencing."

@mheidtman claimed:

"Blame the parents!"

@MalomeMalefane said:

"I have a German Shepherd and Boerboels. Now those are some friendly dogs. Not Pitbulls!"

@DesireTablai advised:

"I'm of the opinion that these dogs must never be allowed to be around kids. Never mind how well trained they are, they have some sort of mean streak."

Mpumalanga woman shot & killed in front of commuters allegedly by boyfriend, police condemn killing

Briefly News also reported that a woman from Mpumalanga was fatally shot inform of commuters while travelling to work on Thursday, 22 September. The alleged shooter later took his own life with the same gun at his father's house.

Authorities said the weapon was found beside the body of the alleged killer, Phinda Matlaka, who was dating the victim, Shirley Hassan.

Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred in broad daylight and was witnessed by people en route to work and schools, according to TimesLIVE. Mohlala said the victim and the alleged suspect were declared dead by emergency personnel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News