A 72-year-old cyclist collapsed and died on Monday morning, 29 December 2025, in Cape Town

The incident is the second cyclist death reported on the stretch of road this month

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency crews and investigators complete their work. Image: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Another cyclist has died on Victoria Road in Camps Bay, between Geneva Drive and Houghton, on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Cyclist collapsed in front of tidal pool

According to The South African, emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where investigations into the cause of the accident continued.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Authorities confirmed that a 72-year-old cyclist had died. Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and expect traffic delays as emergency and investigative teams complete their work. The latest fatality has renewed concerns among road safety groups about the risks faced by cyclists along one of Cape Town’s busiest coastal routes.

Police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala told Briefly News that the incident occurred at Victoria Road this morning, 29 December 2025, where a 72-year-old cyclist collapsed in front of the tidal pool.

"He was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel, no foul play is suspected; therefore, no criminal case has been registered," Gwala said.

Second cyclist death

The incident is the second cyclist death reported on the stretch of road this month. In an earlier report, Briefly News stated that a cyclist had been pronounced dead after being involved in a fatal crash in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17, 2025, at Victoria Road near Glen Beach in Camps Bay. The victim was said to be a 41-year-old cyclist.

The emergency services arrived at the scene of the unfortunate incident but were unable to revive the cyclist as they confirmed that the individual had died. Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said another individual had been injured in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical care.

The incident marks the second cyclist fatality. Image: Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other cyclist accidents in SA

In August, the Cape Argus highlighted multiple unrelated incidents across the city in which cyclists were either killed or left critically injured, among them a fatal collision involving a tour bus on Chapman’s Peak Drive and another deadly crash in Claremont as a cyclist was travelling to work.

In a separate article, Briefly News stated that a South African veteran cyclist died after being attacked by someone trying to steal his mobile phone in Cape Town. The Soweto Marathon also ended tragically as one of the runners passed on after being hit by a drunk driver.

Cyclist's widow narrates ordeal with police

Briefly News also reported that Dennis Hammar’s widow recounted her encounter with the police before her husband’s death after being attacked in Cape Town.

The veteran cyclist died at the age of 77 after failing to recover from injuries sustained during a robbery attack. She claimed her late husband was attacked on Sunday morning, almost 10 am, and he managed to reach a nearby parked vehicle despite the injuries he suffered from the attack, where a kind stranger named Nigel offered him a phone to call for help.

Source: Briefly News