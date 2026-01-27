SA Student Stuns Mzansi After Bagging Multiple University Acceptances for 2026

A South African student captured widespread attention after sharing updates about her academic journey for the 2026 university year

The viral TikTok video sparked conversations around education, decision-making, and opportunities among the young people in Mzansi

Online users flooded the comments section with praise, encouragement, and messages celebrating her achievements and future plans

A South African student has left social media inspired after flaunting multiple university acceptance offers for the 2026 academic year, sharing her journey and faith-filled reflections in a viral TikTok post.

A young first-year student proudly posed in front of Wits University. Image: @nelsiwesimelane4

In the video posted on 25 January 2026 by the student himself under the handle @nelsiwesimelane4, she revealed that she received an early acceptance message from the University of Pretoria (UP) even before collecting her matric results, a moment she described as both surprising and affirming.

She went on to list several other institutions that had offered her a place, including Rhodes University and University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits), highlighting what she called a "blessed and overwhelming" season in her life.

@nelsiwesimelane4 also shared that she received an offer from the University of the Free State (UFS), along with a bursary that would be paid into her account after registration in 2026. Despite this opportunity, the student explained that UFS was far from home, which influenced her decision-making process. After careful consideration, she ultimately chose Wits University, noting that it felt like the right fit for her academic and personal journey.

The TikTok user @nelsiwesimelane4 further revealed that she was accepted into Walter Sisulu University, but decided against it, explaining that she did not feel drawn to the institution. She was also admitted to the University of Mpumalanga (UMP), but realised she had not paid the application fee, a moment she laughed off in the video. Additionally, she confirmed that she declined an offer from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in favour of Wits.

Concluding her post, the student shared a heartfelt message about faith, patience and divine timing. She said ending up at a university she never imagined attending reminded her that "we plan, but God decides." She added that being placed near her Catholic Church felt like a sign to remain strong in her beliefs, even during hardships.

Her TikTok caption echoed the same sentiment, encouraging others to remain prayerful, patient and hopeful. The video of the young content creator @nelsiwesimelane4 has since resonated with many South Africans, especially matriculants awaiting their next chapter, serving as a reminder that perseverance and faith can open doors beyond expectation.

SA impressed by woman’s achievement

The online community took to the comments section to cheer on the first-year student for her journey and remarkable achievements.

Mbalenhlekhoza052

User said:

"This is beautiful, Neliswe. Kindly help my son with Maths, I’ll pay you."

Lumka Dlamini added:

"Amazing 🤩."

Showrttyyy wrote:

"Congratulations 💗🥳."

Dineo Theko stated:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️. Thank you for rejecting UJ on our behalf 😭😂."

Jay commented:

"This is what they meant when they said 'universities will fight for you."

Watch the video below:

