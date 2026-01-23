Tiaan Bierman, a top matric achiever from Durbanville High, achieved exceptional results despite facing a major health challenge

Tiaan Bierman, an 18-year-old top matric achiever from Durbanville High School, has secured a spot at the University of Pretoria (UP) to study medicine, despite undergoing brain surgery in October 2024.

According to the University of Pretoria (UP)'s post shared on Facebook on 22 January 2026, Bierman achieved impressive results in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations, earning eight distinctions, including 92% in Mathematics and 90% in Physical Science.

Given that he had brain surgery in October 2024 during his last term of Grade 11, this is an incredible accomplishment.

Despite a life-changing setback that landed him in the ICU, the pupil showed remarkable resilience, staying positive through recovery. "I almost lost the fight a few times," he stated while speaking to the University of Pretoria, yet his determination impressed his family, who praised his "Superman" mindset.

Bierman shared how the morning he had received his UP acceptance, saying:

"I found out that I had got in for my course before even seeing my marks, so I was content right from the start."

Inspired by his own experiences and the care he received, he aims to make a lasting impact on others, following in the footsteps of his family and the medical staff who shaped his journey.

"I was absolutely blown away by the beauty of the campus. It was by far the cleanest and most well-kept campus I had ever experienced."

Looking ahead, Tiaan is eager to start his journey at UP, meet new people, form friendships with like-minded peers, and fully embrace the sense of community, camaraderie, and shared experiences that come with living on campus. He is also looking forward to immersing himself in university life, exploring academic opportunities, and making the most of both social and learning experiences.

SA claps for the Matric 2025 pupils’ achievement

South Africans were proud and moved by the young man's story as they took to the comments section to shower him with praise, saying:

Pitso Mojapelo said:

"Congratulations and good luck in your studies, Tiaan. We want to wake up to stories like these on a daily basis, very inspiring. God bless you."

Neeltjie Esterhuizen added:

"Wonderful, all the best for your studies and years ahead!!!!."

Ngaka Emjay wrote:

"Congratulations, Tiaan and all the best."

Saro Moodley wished him well, saying:

"God bless you throughout your studies."

Nombuso Nhlapo replied:

"Beautiful story of selflessness and resilience. Good luck, young man."

Oomma Boodhram commented:

"Congratulations on your excellent results. May you enjoy your studies and continue shining."

