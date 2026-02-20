A TikTok video showed the way a student responded after being called out by a teacher during a class

A school boy was put on the spot after misbehaving in class and he took it on the chin

The boy's unexpected response to his teacher became a viral hit

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In a TikTok video, a school kid showed people that he gave his teacher a run for their money. The boy impressed people after he accepted his teacher's consequences for disrupting a lesson.

Student teaches Afrikaans class after teacher tried to catch him out. Image: @didii_o.rata.chelete

Source: UGC

The young boy turned lemons into lemonade as he went viral for doing what his teacher asked. The video posted on 19 February 2026 highlighted just how mistaken the teacher was to pick on the student.

In a post on TikTok by @didii_o.rata.chelete, a student went viral for teaching the entire class. He was talking in class and his teacher made him take over the lesson. The kid was explaining some Afrikaans terms using an acronym. He even got other students to engage in the lesson as they walked up to the board to do some exercises. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by smart student

Online users thought that the student proved how clever he is. People also felt that the young man may have found his calling. Read viewer's comments about the below:

People imagined the Afrikaans teacher was stunned when the student took over the class. Image: Max Fischer

Source: UGC

Sihle_21 🎀 imagined how the teacher felt:

"The teacher probably just ended up looking ridiculous cause you ate it up😝"

Mamah2Panda felt the student looked like a natural teacher:

"Kanti vele its your calling and you're smart smart 🤭🔥 bangene young man but next time Thula please."

●Onika🥷 related to the video:

"My friend lwandiso was talking to me and then I told him to keep quiet. ma'am saw lwandiso talking and told ME to teach the class for a solid 5 min🥀"

Luvuyo applauded high schooler's teaching skills:

"Being able to write straight on the board is a talent on its own and to top it all off bro's hand writing is dope for a lefty🔥"

Ayanda Bayanda applauded the boy:

"Love this! As a teacher, I'd intentionally wait for u to say one thing and then give you then pen and sit down."

Xander 🏳️‍🌈👨🏽‍🏫 a teacher shared that the same thing happened in their class:

"I did this to my learner when he was disrupting his group. Only to find he was actually listening... Now I call him my student teacher... and he leads my class when I am facilitating."

Lesedi♡ wondered if the teacher was moved:

"As a teacher I’d be so embarrassed 😭 because what do you mean?"

Other Briefly news stories about high schoolers

A high schooler impressed people with her creative book covers that went viral in a TikTok video.

People were about by high school students and a teacher who did the viral ZEP dance challenge.

Students showed their school spirit with a jovial cheer that left many South Africans amazed.

A matric student from the Cape Flat showed people her matric dance preparations in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News