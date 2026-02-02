High Schooler Turns Heads with Fast Food Book Covers in TikTok Video
- A student showed off how she covered her books to make them more fun to use
- The young girl was at school when she gave TikTok viewers the grand reveal of what her school books look like for the year 2026
- Her creativity was shining after she shared her unique school book covers that highlighted her fun personality
In a video on TikTok, a young lady in high school showed people she had fun covering her books. The student's sense of humour was at its peak when she found a cheap way to make her books look good.
The clip that the young lady shared was hilarious as she flexed her school books. Viewers were not disappointed after she thought outside the box to cover her school books
In a post on TikTok, a young lady, @nolly_1306 at school was happy to show her friends what her exercise books looked like. The hilarious pupil decided to pay homage to many favourite restaurants in South Africa. The lady had a book covered with packaging from KFC, McDonald's, Spur and other fast food joint franchises. Watch the video of the teenager presenting her books
South Africa applauds student's fast food book covers
Many people thought the student was amazing for thinking outside the box. The girl's creative book covers also saved money on brown covers usually used for school books. See people's comments below:
Danelize gushed over the student's book covers:
"Not only is she creative but she's saving her parents money and she's advertising for these companies😁"
survivor@2707 related to the student's creativity:
"Back in the days we used news paper. I remember copying one article for my speech direct from the cover 😂😂😁. now at least you can enjoy your meal."
Anderster applauded the pupil for her book cover idea
"Those companies need to pay this innovative girl an advertising fee.Impressive I must admit."
Miss Martin was stunned by the books:
"Nothing, you hear me? NAAAAATHING could’ve prepared me for this 😭😭😭😭😭"
Tamelin Kiet_12 joked about fast-food-themed school books:
"She is hungry to learn 🤭😂"
mumzy was in love with the book cover idea:
"This is so so so beautiful and creative each place that you advertise need to give you a meal coupon because this will be an advertisement for the whole year 😂😂😂🥰"
KamoKL applauded the student's innovative thinking:
"They must send you lunch until you complete your high school and university degree and a job for PR Marketing my smart girl. She is a Advertising Guru."
