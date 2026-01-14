“That Afrikaans Cover”: Gr11 Learner’s Subject-Themed Book Covers Intrigue South Africans
- A Grade 11 girl's themed book covers creatively reflected each school subject
- The covers, which were something very different for the learner, featured AI-generated backgrounds
- Social media reactions highlighted mixed opinions, particularly about the Afrikaans cover's historical representation
Ncebakazi Nkosi, a local Grade 11 learner, creatively covered her books to fit the theme of each subject. However, a cover for one of the subjects caught many South Africans' attention.
On 13 January 2026, the pageant princess uploaded a mini back-to-school preparation vlog, and she told people on the internet:
"So, this year my book covers are different to what I usually go for.
"I used AI to give me the background based on the subject while uploading my image."
Each cover had a picture of Ncebakazi, with her clothes and background matching the subject.
"Science is me in a science lab, Afrikaans is inspired by 'Fiela se Kind,' and Maths is giving mathematician vibes. I absolutely love the way they turned out."
Themed book covers intrigue South Africans
Hundreds of social media users expressed their thoughts in the comment section.
@molebatsi_xo remarked to the public:
"Maybe I'm too woke, but that Afrikaans cover?"
@mfundonomics was amused by what they saw and said:
"Is it my eyes or the Afrikaans cover is of you in a domestic worker uniform? The historical accuracy there!"
@its_defnotme told people online:
"My teachers were haters. They would’ve told me it’s not allowed."
@imaan.rakate shared their opinion in the comments:
"This is proof that we are in the AI generation now."
@jasonjpphillips humorously stated:
"I thought these were funeral programmes."
Source: Briefly News
