"That Afrikaans Cover": Gr11 Learner's Subject-Themed Book Covers Intrigue South Africans
“That Afrikaans Cover”: Gr11 Learner’s Subject-Themed Book Covers Intrigue South Africans

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A Grade 11 girl's themed book covers creatively reflected each school subject
  • The covers, which were something very different for the learner, featured AI-generated backgrounds
  • Social media reactions highlighted mixed opinions, particularly about the Afrikaans cover's historical representation

A learner covered her books with themed AI images.
A learner's themed book covers intrigued people on the internet.
Source: Instagram

Ncebakazi Nkosi, a local Grade 11 learner, creatively covered her books to fit the theme of each subject. However, a cover for one of the subjects caught many South Africans' attention.

On 13 January 2026, the pageant princess uploaded a mini back-to-school preparation vlog, and she told people on the internet:

"So, this year my book covers are different to what I usually go for.
"I used AI to give me the background based on the subject while uploading my image."

Each cover had a picture of Ncebakazi, with her clothes and background matching the subject.

"Science is me in a science lab, Afrikaans is inspired by 'Fiela se Kind,' and Maths is giving mathematician vibes. I absolutely love the way they turned out."

Read also

"I can relate": South Africans dusted by Afrikaners' back-to-school skit

A picture of the book 'Fiela se Kind.'
'Fiela se Kind' is a 1985 Afrikaans novel written by Dalene Matthee. It tells the story of a Coloured woman caring for a lost White boy in 19th-century South Africa. Image: @dungeonathletic
Source: Twitter

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ncebakazi's account below:

Themed book covers intrigue South Africans

Hundreds of social media users expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

@molebatsi_xo remarked to the public:

"Maybe I'm too woke, but that Afrikaans cover?"

@mfundonomics was amused by what they saw and said:

"Is it my eyes or the Afrikaans cover is of you in a domestic worker uniform? The historical accuracy there!"

@its_defnotme told people online:

"My teachers were haters. They would’ve told me it’s not allowed."

@imaan.rakate shared their opinion in the comments:

"This is proof that we are in the AI generation now."

@jasonjpphillips humorously stated:

"I thought these were funeral programmes."

Source: Briefly News

