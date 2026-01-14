A Grade 11 girl's themed book covers creatively reflected each school subject

The covers, which were something very different for the learner, featured AI-generated backgrounds

Social media reactions highlighted mixed opinions, particularly about the Afrikaans cover's historical representation

Ncebakazi Nkosi, a local Grade 11 learner, creatively covered her books to fit the theme of each subject. However, a cover for one of the subjects caught many South Africans' attention.

On 13 January 2026, the pageant princess uploaded a mini back-to-school preparation vlog, and she told people on the internet:

"So, this year my book covers are different to what I usually go for.

"I used AI to give me the background based on the subject while uploading my image."

Each cover had a picture of Ncebakazi, with her clothes and background matching the subject.

"Science is me in a science lab, Afrikaans is inspired by 'Fiela se Kind,' and Maths is giving mathematician vibes. I absolutely love the way they turned out."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ncebakazi's account below:

Themed book covers intrigue South Africans

Hundreds of social media users expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

@molebatsi_xo remarked to the public:

"Maybe I'm too woke, but that Afrikaans cover?"

@mfundonomics was amused by what they saw and said:

"Is it my eyes or the Afrikaans cover is of you in a domestic worker uniform? The historical accuracy there!"

@its_defnotme told people online:

"My teachers were haters. They would’ve told me it’s not allowed."

@imaan.rakate shared their opinion in the comments:

"This is proof that we are in the AI generation now."

@jasonjpphillips humorously stated:

"I thought these were funeral programmes."

