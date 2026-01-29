South African content creator Grace Mondlana was a hot topic recently, following a screenshot taken of her Instagram feed

Fans were shocked to see the massive numbers that Grace manages to pull with every post that she makes online

Many people seem to be convinced that the hate train is forced, and that people really love Grace, hence the views

Grace Mondlana's views had SA green with envy. Image Zonkemuii

At this point, does Grace even have competition? The content creator drew everyone's attention after a fan put her in the spotlight.

It all started when @Compaqllow expressed excitement about Grace's massive numbers on TikTok. The star, who went makeup-free in her latest posts, often posts random videos, GRWMs and shares beauty advice, with some of her videos receiving an impressive 8 million views.

So much so that she posted screenshots from her Instagram views.

"Ya, no, Grace Mondlana is crazy for pulling these numbers. No one is touching her in South Africa."

Just recently, Grace got dragged for not greeting school kids who were very eager to meet her.

Grace previously trended for her birthday year-end party that was attended by other influencers. Her alcohol prices and the constant outfit changes really did a number.

Grace Mondlana TikTok views remain unchallenged in Mzansi. Image: GraceMondlana

Below are the reactions from fans who are supporters of Grace's content:

@kuamukela said:

"She's giving us good content."

@meleni_xiluva mentioned:

"She's consistent. She's not a copycat."

@Sharyberry_M shared:

"Her money will continue being long. It’s her thing, this thing. She does it naturally. She’s good for the next 5 to 10 years."

@refilwemosoma exclaimed:

"Yo! I hope she makes an insane amount of money!"

@Itgirl_lit shared:

"And there are influencers who look up to her, thinking they’ll receive the same level of success. Unfortunately, the industry allows for only a handful of successful people per “era”

@Compaqllow advised other creators:

"She’s able to have so much audience because she’s an open book. If you’re secretive, unfortunately, you won’t make it on TikTok. We know Grace's father, siblings, her Tembisa home, her background, her new house, her previous apartment, etc."

@greenmachine061 told the online community:

"I feel for famous people. Imagine being shy or introverted, and people think you're mean. I’m not saying this is the case for her, but I know it is for many, especially TikTokkers."

@AbulelaF gave Grace her flowers:

"Like, seriously, I have to give it to her, she changed the influencer culture and is gone, no one is pulling those numbers. Imagine if she could go on vacation every month?"

@wwords said:

"A lot of teenagers relate to and love Grace. She’s an inspiration. She creates content and goes to school."

Grace Mondlana reveals age

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Monday, 19 January 2026, Grace Mondlana celebrated turning a year older.

Mondlana marked the milestone birthday with a black-themed birthday photoshoot, shared on TikTok and Instagram. Fans flooded her comments with birthday wishes, praise, and disbelief at how much she has achieved after she shared how old she had turned.

