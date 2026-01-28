South African reality TV star Londie London made headlines once again regarding her involvement in making fun of Christall Kay

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a screenshot of Londie's apology for mocking the reality TV star during her phone conversation with Annie Ludick

Many netizens weren't buying her apology, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Londie London apologises for mocking Christall Kay.

Source: Instagram

Yoh, seems like things aren't going the way Londie London has planned after she and her "bestie" Annie Ludick mocked the former popular Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Christall Kay, during their phone conversation.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald stunned many netizens after he posted a screenshot of the hair salon owner apologising for taking part in making fun of Christall Kay's eye problem during an episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

In her apology, she wrote:

"Guys!!! It was a bad comment that was supposed to be a joke; it didn't land well, xolani bandla, and I did say I honestly love Christall. Let's focus on the positive guys. I was not even in Rio. I am not a bully; I know how harmful bullying can be, and I would never encourage or enforce it."

See the post below:

Fans not impressed by Londie London's apology

Shortly after Londie's apology was shared on social media, not many people were buying it, as some thought it wasn't genuine, and others called her a mean girl, even referencing her bullying situation with Minnie Ntuli. Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Lovergurl390 said:

"Kahle kahle uthi, it's not that deep, guys."

@Mogoshadis05 wrote:

"She has mean energy, but because she is beautiful, they will let it slide."

@portiasitshi commented:

"She is one, always been. We know how she always finds a chance to bully Nonku, but she played on the audience's emotions with the other girl's issue. Londie was always like that; she didn’t deserve what that Ntuli girl did to her, but she is a bully @londie_london."

@mosi26821 responded:

"Sorry, but this is not an apology! 'A bad comment that was supposed to be a JOKE?' Haibo…"

@Uppity_Afrikan replied:

"You can't make jokes about things that people can't change. If she's against bullying, she must know that shem."

@pnmakalima mentioned:

"She never takes accountability. That is a sarcastic “apology”… unfortunately it does not land either."

@joyBongie stated:

"The apology doesn’t look genuine. I’m sorry."

@CubOfALioness1 shared:

"I'm sorry, but this is not an apology. It's honestly condescending and gives a disrespectful undertone. Entlek, she's gaslighting us."

@KgomotsoTlhapan wrote:

"She only wrote the apology because of the outrage, she even spelt Christalls name wrong. A joke about someone's eyes, which she has no control over. I'm afraid that's utter rubbish."

Fans are not buying Londie London's apology.

Source: Instagram

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed, with many suggesting that she ventures into gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, as some fans said she has a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite her facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and braids brand.

