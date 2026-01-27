Social media users were convinced that Yolanda Mukondeleni was spewing jealousy following viral video clips

While dining at a Cape Town restaurant, Yolanda Mukondeleni went on Instagram live and seemingly shaded someone

Although she never named anyone, people concluded that she was bashing former housemate Zintle, who just bought an Audi

It seems as though drama is brewing between former Big Brother Mzansi stars. Yolanda Mukondeleni's recent Instagram live session was filled with eagle-eyed fans who questioned her intentions.

While munching on her lunch at a Cape Town restaurant, Yolanda poked fun at a woman she did not name. Many fans deduced that she was referring to Zintle Mofokeng, who recently copped herself a brand new Audi.

What Yolanda said about Zintle

When Yolanda advised the girls to invest in something lucrative while dating Grootmans, her audience called her jealous.

One person commented, "You have always been jealous of her."

This prompted a swift response from Yolanda, who asked, "Jealous of who? I won't be jealous of people who do not maintain my life."

"I pay my own rent; you do not know how much it is. I know how much a house is. I would probably be jealous of Beyoncé, but you're not on Beyoncé's level. I would never be jealous of anyone when I know their situation. We know each other's situations," she said sarcastically.

This came a week after Zinhle, whose fans gave her R100K, bought an Audi on 20 January while accompanied by her family.

"Lmao, not me buying a car. Grace carried me here."

Check out the Instagram video below:

X user @DoNeli_lover posted clips from Yolanda's live and accused her of being jealous.

"It's really disheartening to see Yolanda, someone who should be a role model, acting in a way that's hurtful to Zintle. Instead of supporting and uplifting a young girl who's working hard and doing her best, Yolanda's behaviour comes across as hateful and unnecessary."

Mzansi added their two cents:

@Gracecharles96 reacted:

"I have even sat down to calculate the 'working hard' they keep blabbing they do, and she doesn't, she, Yolanda, runs a podcast on YouTube with minimal views except for when she interviews big BBM housemates, and Zee has a YouTube channel with mad views."

@ntando_samantha responded:

"Zee really hit a nerve, she just said one sentence and this one felt the need to come talk kak here, she’s pained that she bought a car! She never expected it, on top of that, she bought land, oh, the list is endless. She must also get herself a grootman so she can fix her heart."

@ZeehStar replied:

"I still don't understand why she didn't attend the reunion if she had something to say? It's not like she's busy with anything. Zee's YouTube channel is doing really great, unlike Yolanda's struggling podcast."

