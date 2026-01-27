Media personality and actress Khutjo Green, who plays Kedibone on Scandal! recently opened up about her late mother

Green also recently revealed why she would never get married again

The popular star was a recent guest on the popular YouTube channel Mommy Diaries

Talented actress Khutso Green, who stars on eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!, recently opened up about her divorce and the passing of her mother.

Green, who stars opposite actress Mapaseka Koetle on the soapie, recently appeared on Koetle's popular YouTube channel Mommy Diaries.

The legendary actress was the latest guest on Pasi Koetle's podcast on Monday, 26 January 2026.

In the interview, Green reveals that she's not coping without her mother, but she will never show it.

"Life is hard, life is difficult. This year, I didn't expect to lose the love of my life," she says.

The actress, who got divorced, also reveals that she will never enter the institution of marriage again.

"I will enter into a partnership with someone, but I will require that we design a house on the same plot. You have your own space, I have my own," adds the star.

South Africans comment on Green's interview

Pabatso_paby responded:

"I loved this episode, it felt like hanging out with my girls and just chatting, so organic, so real🥹."

@siphokaziluzipho4197 wrote:

"I'm grieving my mom, I'm glad I can see someone who still cries. I know the feeling of asking what's the use of living without her. Life doesn't make sense without her."

@ma_ncub reacted:

"Awww man, I want to give Khutjo the biggest hug. Thank you, Khutjo and Pasi, for being so vulnerable here."

@biancat.mbgwanya4113 commented:

"This was such a beautiful episode. I love how Pasi can make a heavy heart lighter."

@maikanokemmonye1554 wrote:

"Firstborn syndrome, always being there for everyone and forgetting about ourselves. I am being selfish with myself. Thank you."

@TsweloMaps reacted:

"Funny enough, I was looking for a Khutjo Green interview last week, and the content I found was dated, so I’m really happy to be watching this. I love how the conversation flowed. Pasi and Khutjo are so funny!️"

@letangkelebonye2663 said:

"I believe Khutjo is right. We forgive friends more easily because the emotional stake is different. With a friend, there’s trust, yes but, it’s compartmentalised. You don’t usually hand over your whole heart, your vulnerabilities, your fears, your future. With a lover, it’s different. You trust them with your all; your soft parts, your insecurities, your hopes, even your healing. That’s the person you believe should protect you, choose you, and care for you intentionally. So when they disappoint you, it doesn’t just hurt… it crushes. It feels like a betrayal of safety, not just a mistake."

Scandal! Head Writer reassures fans after eTV cancels show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV hosted an event in Hyde Park to celebrate Scandal! reaching its 5000 episodes.

Speaking at the event, Scandal! head writer and creative producer, Grace Mahlaba, broke her silence and reassured fans.

In addition to addressing fans, Grace Mahlaba also hinted at her next career chapter.

