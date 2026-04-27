Brazilian Drug Mule Busted at OR Tambo With R8.7 Million Cocaine Haul
- A Brazilian national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police uncovered cocaine worth R8.7 million
- The arrest followed intelligence-led operations who suspected the transgender suspect after getting off a flight from Brazil
- The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on 28 April 2026 on drug trafficking charges
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JOHANNESBURG — Police at OR Tambo International Airport have arrested a 26-year-old Brazilian national after intercepting cocaine with an estimated street value of R8.7 million.
The transgender suspect was apprehended on Sunday afternoon shortly after arriving on a flight from Brazil. Authorities acted on intelligence and conducted a targeted search of the suspect’s luggage.
More on the drug bust
According to SAPS National Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, during the search, police discovered multiple blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside the luggage.
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The arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks using South Africa’s busiest airport as an entry point.
Police at OR Tambo International Airport have recorded several recent successes in intercepting drug traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country.
Authorities say these operations are playing a critical role in disrupting the flow of illicit drugs and strengthening efforts to combat organised crime.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, on charges of drug trafficking.
The drug bust was posted on the Crime Watch SA X account:
Five women arrested for drug possession at OR Tambo
In other similar news, police apprehended five women with drugs worth R5 million at OR Tambo International Airport. The suspects, believed to be en route to China via Dubai, were arrested on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a targeted operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). The suspects, believed to be en route to China via Dubai, were arrested on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a targeted operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).
Briefly News articles on drug busts
- South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have apprehended two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 42, on charges related to possession and dealing of illicit substances. The first suspect was arrested with an estimated street value of drugs amounting to R25,000, while police seized transparent plastic packages containing the illicit substance, valued at approximately R40,000, from the second suspect.
- A 21-year-old woman was arrested at the airport for trying to smuggle drugs into the country. The South African woman was nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, September 29, after she had flown in from Sao Paolo, Brazil.
- Members of the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit uncovered an alleged drug-dealing operation disguised as a festive treat sale in Ladybrand, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect on 28 December 2025. Police became suspicious when a person dressed as Santa Claus was selling “Christmas sweets” exclusively to adults known to police, rather than to children.
- A Mexican national was arrested after police bust a drug lab in Rietfontein, Pretoria. Police seized chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment and drugs during the raid and arrested a 36-year-old man.
- A foreign national was arrested during a police operation in the Umbilo area of KwaZulu-Natal for possession of drugs. Officers searched the man's flat and found drugs worth over R600,000, a year after he was arrested for a similar offence.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.