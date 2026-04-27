A Brazilian national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police uncovered cocaine worth R8.7 million

The arrest followed intelligence-led operations who suspected the transgender suspect after getting off a flight from Brazil

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on 28 April 2026 on drug trafficking charges

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A Brazilian national was arrested in possession of cocaine worth R8.7m. Images: Briefly News and Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Police at OR Tambo International Airport have arrested a 26-year-old Brazilian national after intercepting cocaine with an estimated street value of R8.7 million.

The transgender suspect was apprehended on Sunday afternoon shortly after arriving on a flight from Brazil. Authorities acted on intelligence and conducted a targeted search of the suspect’s luggage.

More on the drug bust

According to SAPS National Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, during the search, police discovered multiple blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside the luggage.

The arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks using South Africa’s busiest airport as an entry point.

Police at OR Tambo International Airport have recorded several recent successes in intercepting drug traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country.

Authorities say these operations are playing a critical role in disrupting the flow of illicit drugs and strengthening efforts to combat organised crime.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, on charges of drug trafficking.

The drug bust was posted on the Crime Watch SA X account:

Five women arrested for drug possession at OR Tambo

In other similar news, police apprehended five women with drugs worth R5 million at OR Tambo International Airport. The suspects, believed to be en route to China via Dubai, were arrested on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a targeted operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). The suspects, believed to be en route to China via Dubai, were arrested on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a targeted operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

SAPS found the cocaine concealed in her luggage. Images: Briefly News

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News