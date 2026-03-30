Five South African women were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after being caught with drugs worth over R5 million

The suspects were allegedly travelling to China via Dubai when authorities intercepted them during a targeted operation

They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court as investigations continue

Five South African women were arrested at OR Tambo after being caught with drugs worth over R5 million. Images: @Abramjee/X and Aaron Ontiveroz/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG —Five South African women were dramatically intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport after police uncovered a high-stakes drug smuggling operation involving substances worth over R5 million.

The suspects, believed to be en route to China via Dubai, were arrested on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a targeted operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

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Police confirm drug bust

Police confirmed that a thorough search led to the discovery of drugs hidden inside the suspects’ sneakers, underwear, and private parts.

The five suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, where they will face charges related to drug trafficking.

SAPS stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Report identifies drug kingpins in SA

South Africans reacted, saying the women must give up the drug pins behind the operation, after discoveries of the existence of major drug kingpins in South Africa. A report compiled by the SAPS Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services Division and presented to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in June 2025 identified several Nigerian nationals as key figures in South Africa’s drug underworld, describing them as modern-day “Pablo Escobars.”

Of grave concern is that Gauteng was identified as the most lucrative hub for drug trafficking, naming multiple individuals as leading kingpins in the province. It also identified two Nigerian nationals as dominant figures in the Free State’s drug trade.

Social media reactions to the drug bust

@seanellys said:

"I wonder if this is desperation. This is such a big sacrifice."

@Iketleng72 stated:

"They are lucky they weren't arrested in Dubai or China. They would have been on death row now."

@SimphiweSimpra5 commented:

"Desperation can lead to bad decisions, but gotta face the music! They should face the full force of the law, let this be a lesson!"

@Buntu_Bokweni remarked:

"They were lucky to be arrested here because in other countries, punishment for drug dealings is heavy."

@DaliDalimdkz wrote:

"High unemployment is the root cause for these problems. People are very desperate."

3 Briefly article on drug busts

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga busted a crystal methamphetamine laboratory worth R350 million. Police arrested five foreign nationals at the laboratory on a farm in Volkrust after receiving a tip-off.

SAPS officers apprehended two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 42, on charges related to possession and dealing of illicit substances. The arrests follow indications that the suspects were involved in transporting drugs within the community.

KwaZulu-Natal Police uncovered an alleged dagga cultivation laboratory believed to be supplying drugs to school pupils in the Lamontville area, south of Durban. The discovery was made during a raid conducted on a property situated opposite a local high school on 25 February 2026.

A thorough search led to the discovery of drugs hidden inside the suspects’ sneakers. Images: @Abramjee/X and Wodicka/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that authorities uncovered an apparent drug lab at a home in Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth, on 25 February 2026. The operation, conducted jointly by the Hawks, Metro Police, and SAPS, led to the arrest of one suspect following a three-year investigation. Law enforcement sources indicate that the location had been under surveillance for about a year. ANC MPL Khusela Diko praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and attributed the arrest to his leadership.

Source: Briefly News