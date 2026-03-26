Four alleged extortionists were shot dead in Khayelitsha after opening fire on police during a confrontation

The suspects were reportedly involved in extorting local businesses, clinics, and shops in the area

Police recovered three firearms at the scene, while IPID launched a standard investigation

Four alleged extortionists were shot dead in Khayelitsha. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KHAYELITSHA —Four men allegedly involved in extorting local businesses were shot dead in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, today during a confrontation with police.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the suspects opened fire when officers attempted to stop them, prompting police to return fire.

What happened?

The Western Cape Provincial Combat Team acted on intelligence regarding a gang allegedly demanding protection fees from clinics, shops, and entrepreneurs in Site C, Khayelitsha. The incident occurred on Japhta K Masemola Drive, where three firearms were recovered at the scene.

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SAPS described the operation as part of an ongoing effort to combat township extortion gangs. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a standard investigation into the shooting. Local communities have welcomed the outcome, citing years of fear and intimidation linked to such criminal activity.

Social media reacted

@BennieSonamzi said:

"Slowly but surely, all provinces will be like KZN."

@Bas_quit stated:

"We are slowly winning this battle against criminals."

@ChimCham7 commented:

"I'm certain that these criminals tried to take shots at the police!"

@Celedomele71849 remarked:

"Now, commissioners in other provinces are working; it's a Mkhwanazi fever. Well done."

@m_zumaa wrote:

"Well done to the police."

Briefly News on violence in Khayelitsha

A teenager from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape died after she endured a beating, allegedly at the hands of her friend's mother, during a sleepover on 26 September 2025. Reports stated that Zukhanye Nkabeni was visiting her friend in the Harare section when she was attacked.

The community of Khayelitsha took the law into their own hands following the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman. The 22-year-old was reportedly assaulted and stabbed to death, allegedly by two men in Khayelitsha Site B on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Two men were shot and killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder case to investigate the deaths. Members of the Community Policing forum are worried about the community's safety.

Community members in Khayalitsha in the Western Cape demanded justice after a 16-year-old was found brutally murdered. Kwakhanya “Ntlanganiso” Mhlanganisi was found in Site C, Khayalitsha, with multiple injuries after a brutal attack.

An off-duty police officer met his demise while visiting a friend in the Khayelitsha township, Cape Town. The 37-year-old police sergeant was with his friend when two unknown gunmen jumped out of a Toyota Quantum and fired several shots.

IPID has launched a standard investigation after the incident. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that four people were brutally killed in the Enkandla informal settlement, Harare, Khayelitsha, in what police believe could be vigilante killings. Three men were burned beyond recognition, while the fourth was stabbed numerous times. The incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday, 29 September 2025, as violence continues to rock the province.

Source: Briefly News