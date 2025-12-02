Cape Town Shootings Continue As 2 Found Dead in Khayelitsha

The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt after another person was shot and killed on the Cape Flats in Cape Town

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning of 1 December 2025, and the circumstances leading to the shooting are unclear

Members of the Community Policing forum called on the South African Police Service to apprehend the suspect as soon as possible

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cape Town police are probing a double shooting. Image: Rafa Jodar

Source: Getty Images

KHAYELITSHA, WESTERN CAPE — Two men were shot and killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder case to investigate the deaths. Members of the Community Policing forum are worried about the community's safety.

According to Eyewitness News, the two men were shot and killed at a popular establishment on Spine Road on 1 December 2025. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. The South African Police Service opened a case of murder and launched a manhunt to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

CPF calls for swift arrests

The chairperson of the Lingelethu Community Police Forum, Lunga Guza, called on the police to arrest the shooters swiftly. He said that the shooting happened in the business area of Khayelitsha, where people from different age groups gather to have fun.

Two men were murdered on the Cape Flats. Image: halbergman

Source: Getty Images

Shootings on the Cape Flats

In November alone, Briefly News reported on the deaths of 15 residents on the Cape Flats. The shootings were either the result of taxi violence, domestic disputes, or gang-related shootings.

Three men were found dead in Delft on 9 November following two shootings in the area. Three people were also injured as a result. The victims were all found with multiple gunshot wounds. In the second shooting, three people were wounded during a shootout between gangs in Elsies River.

A Cape Flats resident allegedly gunned down his sisters while they were fetching his children at the Portlands Primary School. The father lost custody of his children, who were sent to live with one of his sisters. His wife said that after he shot and killed his sisters, he returned home with the children and confessed to the shooting. He then handed himself over to the police and was arrested.

22 killed in Cape Town in one weekend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that violence on the Cape Flats escalated as 22 people were killed between 24 October and 26 October 2025. More than 15 people were injured during the horrific weekend.

The shootings took place in Manenberg, Bonteheeuwel, Mitchell's Plain, Seawinds, Elsies River, Delft, Kraaifontein, and Philippi. The victims include two people who were killed in Tafelsig and a husband and wife who were ambushed and shot at a fuel station. One person was stabbed, and in Bonteheuwel, a man allegedly killed his father.

Source: Briefly News