The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating four brutal murders in the Enkandla informal settlement, Khayelitsha

Three of the victims were burnt beyond recognition, while the fourth was stabbed numerous times on Monday, 29 September 2025

Police condemned acts of vigilantism, warning community members against taking the law into their own hands

WESTERN CAPE – Four people have been brutally killed in the Enkandla informal settlement, Harare, Khayelitsha, in what police believe could be vigilante killings.

Three men were burned beyond recognition, while the fourth was stabbed numerous times. The incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday, 29 September 2025, as violence continues to rock the province.

Police respond to four murder cases in two hours

Police in the province responded to a murder case in the Enkandla informal settlement just after midnight, where they discovered the body of a male burnt beyond recognition.

While attending to the scene, officers received information about another murder scene where they found the bodies of two other men. They were also burnt beyond recognition. Just after 2 am, the body of a 30-year-old male was discovered in the settlement. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Police cannot confirm as yet whether the stabbing was related to the earlier murders, but believe that it may be linked.

Police warn community against committing acts of vigilantism

The South African Police Service has condemned the murders, saying they bore the hallmarks of vigilante killings.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. Such acts not only undermine the rule of law but also create fear and instability within communities,” police said.

