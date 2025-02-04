A manhunt has been launched after three people were killed in Delft in the Western Cape

Police suspect the murder was a vigilante attack as the trio were shot and then set alight

South Africans weighed in on the crime, stating how it was becoming a common sight

Three people were shot and set alight in the latest murder to rock Delft. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The violence in Delft outside Cape Town continues to make headlines and raises questions about what is going on in the area.

Police in the province have now launched a manhunt following the deaths of two men and one woman on Tuesday, 4 February.

The trio were killed in what police suspect was a vigilante attack in Gushindoda, Delft, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Three victims were shot and set alight

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit was investigating the murder and leading the manhunt.

"The victims were shot and set alight in what we believe is an act of vigilantism,” he said.

"What led to the multiple murders is yet to be determined, and the suspects are yet to be arrested," Traut added.

Traut condemned the suspected vigilantism, saying those who committed the crime would be dealt with in a court of law.

The latest murders come a week after another man was killed in the area. He was the 21st person to be murdered in Delft in 2025. The area is not just known for murders. On 20 January 2025, a man was arrested for setting his pit bulls on law enforcement officials.

South Africans were broken by the news

Social media users weighed in on the senseless murders, sharing mixed opinions about what was happening in the area. The Cape Flats as a whole is considered extremely dangerous. On 24 November 2024, it was reported that 79 children were killed in just three months in the Cape Flats.

@TlotlisoM_

Where is justice and mercy in situations like this? Should we respond to violence with further violence, or does the message of forgiveness and redemption offer a different path? How can we balance the need for justice with compassion for all involved?

@eunicetsha41 sarcastically said:

“The safest city in the world.”

@JohanBooys54395 stated:

“Sounds more like a bloody execution.”

Joseline Ellison said:

“I'm feeling sorry for those who are taking the lives of others. Not for the sake that they'll be caught and put in jail but for the punishment that is yet to come. God's law.”

Dale Brice asked:

“This is becoming a daily thing now. What is going on?”

Garin J Wolf stated:

“Last month there were 23 murders in Delft. Delft is definitely the murder capital of the country.”

Teen stabbed to death in Delft

Briefly News reported that a man was arrested for the tragic murder of a pregnant Delft teenager.

NPO Women for Change said that Jamie Lee Martins (16) was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

The man, who was known to the deceased, stabbed the teenager on 1 January 2025 after an argument.

