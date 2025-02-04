Two Rea Vaya bus drivers have been murdered in two separate shootings on the night of 3 February 2025

The shootings occurred on the same day that nine North West Transport Investment buses were destroyed in a fire

South Africans blamed the taxi association for the killings, saying it had to do with transport routes

GAUTENG - The murders of two bus drivers in Soweto have left South Africans speculating why the men were targeted.

The Rea Vaya drivers were shot dead in two separate incidents on the night of Monday, 3 February 2025. Police are currently investigating the matter, but the motives for the shootings remain unknown at this stage.

Many drivers and commuters are now fearful for their safety in light of the killings.

Drivers killed in separate incidents

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, one of the drivers was shot by an unknown suspect when he stopped at a traffic light on Wild Chestnut Street in Protea Glen.

The suspect fired several shots from the outside, before moving to the main entrance where more shots were fired. There were some passengers inside the bus, but they escaped unharmed.

In the other incident in Mapetla, a driver was gunned down while the bus was still moving. A passenger in the vehicle told police that he heard gunshots and took cover.

When he realised that the shooting had stopped, he noticed that the driver had been shot. He attempted to drive the bus, but it still crashed into a wall. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Rea Vaya suspends services

Rea Vaya has since informed passengers that they are temporarily suspending services in light of the murders. The transport company advised passengers to find other means of public transport while the services were halted.

Buses come under attack in recent days

The latest incident comes a week after numerous Putco buses were torched at different depots in Mpumalanga. Two men were later arrested for the crime.

Nine North West Transport Investment buses were also destroyed by a fire on Monday, 3 February. At this stage, officials cannot confirm whether the fire was an act of sabotage or accidental.

Rea Vaya has temporarily suspended their services are after two bus drivers were killed in Soweto. Image: Paballo Thekiso

Source: Getty Images

South Africans saddened by murders

The news saddened many social media users, as they questioned why the drivers were targeted.

Shatadi Chuene questioned:

“So, what did the poor drivers do? Because they were hustling for their families😭.”

Mahlosana Smonyo asked:

“Why kill the drivers?”

Charlene Botha said:

“So now they are killing breadwinners. Minister of Transport, please intervene 😭.”

Dimakatso Marry added:

“In Soweto, there is no peace at all. 😭 Killing our breadwinners is bad.”

Others blamed the taxi industry for the killings.

Thapelo Listener said:

“Taxi bosses and their drivers are a law unto themselves. What can we say? We are led by the mafioso.”

Dhatchick Busenhle Waka Mlima stated:

“Obviously it is taxi owners😭.“

Max Mkhonto said:

“The war on buses already started in Mpumalanga, and now Johannesburg by the taxi association. All because of routes.”

Jnr Stepdad Bhango questioned:

“So buses are now not allowed to carry passengers, but only taxis can? Because such incidents don't happen to taxi operators. Why?”

Thato Omphimetse Shai added:

“Taxi owners think they own this country🙄 Even where I stay, buses were chased away by taxi owners not long ago.”

Men appear in court for Putco arson attack

Briefly News reported that two men were appering in court in for allegedly setting 51 buses on fire.

The buses were torched at Putco depots in KwaMhlanga and Siyabuswa on 27 January 2025.

Armed men in various vehicles assaulted and robbed depot employees before torching the buses.

